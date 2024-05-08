Solutions Engineer

Scale plays a vital role in the development of AI applications. Our customer base is growing exponentially, and you will be on the front lines, ensuring that the world's most innovative companies become passionate, lifelong Scale customers.

Our Solutions Engineers ensure customers' first experiences with Scale's technology is flawless and leads to a successful long-term partnership. Solutions Engineers partner closely with AEs to lead prospective customers through the pre-sales process, delivering customized demos and pilots with the goal of getting the customer to “Product Yes”. Solutions Engineers scope customer technical requirements and input into Scale's final proposal, and develop the post-sales on-boarding plan. Solutions Engineers are relentlessly curious about customer needs and pain-points, and employ their expert Scale product knowledge and general technical knowledge on web development and infrastructure to design solutions that best address these needs. Solutions Engineers are strong relationship builders, great project managers and always fun to work with.

You will:

Partner with Scale AEs on the customer journey, delivering tailored demos and customer pilots according to requirements agreed with the customer

Develop technical domain expertise in Generative AI / Large Language Model applications for Enterprise use-cases including customers in financial services, insurance, SaaS and similar enterprise use-cases

Be accountable for the customer experience during the pilot and closing phase of new logos

Interact with customers on a day-to-day basis to understand their needs and design solutions to better serve these needs,

Design, develop and maintain playbooks, demos and other tools for executing successful, efficient pilots

Work with AEs and PMs to identify customer-specific feature requests

Ideally you'd have:

Strong engineering background with prior experience working with clients in a pre or post-sales capacity to realize business goals

Prior experience developing with Python, Java and / or other web development languages

Experience working in enterprise SaaS, cloud tech, finance, fintech or similar industries in a technical capacity with end-customer engagement

A track record as a self-starter, motivated to independently unblock technical issues in the field with the customer, away from the mothership

Presentation skills with a high degree of technical credibility when speaking with executives and front-line engineers

High level of comfort communicating effectively across internal and external organizations

Intellectual curiosity, empathy, and ability to operate with high velocity

Nice to haves:

Startup experience

Previous experience as a technical go-to-market resource

Sales Commission: This role is eligible to earn commissions.

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $132,000 — $165,000 USD