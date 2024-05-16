We are a cutting-edge tech company focused on developing tools that cover the full AI development lifecycle. Our partners include industry titans such as OpenAI, Lyft, Meta, GM, Samsung, Airbnb, and NVIDIA. Backed by a $325M Series E funding, our valuation has surged to over $7B.

Role Overview:

We are actively seeking a skilled Software Engineer with at least 4 years of software engineering experience to join our dynamic and innovative AVCV (Annotation, Visualization, and Computer Vision) team. This role requires a strong technical background and hands-on experience with React, although we are open to candidates proficient in other technologies who are willing to learn React and TypeScript.

Autonomous Vehicles Focus:

Join our AVCV team and contribute to the advancement of autonomous vehicles. Our team excels in high-quality annotation of 2D and 3D data from various sensors, using AI techniques combined with human oversight to ensure accuracy and efficiency. We provide robust tools for model evaluation, enabling comprehensive analysis and continuous improvement of machine learning models crucial for autonomous driving systems. Be a part of our efforts to develop the future of autonomy, from partial automation to full self-driving capabilities​.

Ideally you'd have:

Mastery of React: Our primary tool is built on React. Profound knowledge and experience with this framework are essential. However, if you are skilled in other languages and willing to learn React, we encourage you to apply.

Backend Knowledge: Proficiency with Node.js, MongoDB, and microservices-related concepts is crucial to ensure a seamless workflow between the frontend and backend.

English Communication: Proficient English skills, both written and spoken, are necessary to ensure effective communication with other teams and collaborators.

Nice to haves:

Linear Algebra: A solid understanding of both basic and advanced linear algebra is beneficial given the nature of our projects.

Zustand and Three.js/WebGL: Familiarity with Zustand and Three.js or WebGL will add valuable insights to our team, enhancing the solutions we can offer.

3D Modelling Tools: Experience or knowledge in 3D modeling tools will be considered a bonus for your application.