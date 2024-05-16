We are a cutting-edge tech company focused on developing tools that cover the full AI development lifecycle. Our partners include industry titans such as OpenAI, Lyft, Meta, GM, Samsung, Airbnb, and NVIDIA. Backed by a $325M Series E funding, our valuation has surged to over $7B.
Role Overview:
We are actively seeking a skilled Software Engineer with at least 4 years of software engineering experience to join our dynamic and innovative AVCV (Annotation, Visualization, and Computer Vision) team. This role requires a strong technical background and hands-on experience with React, although we are open to candidates proficient in other technologies who are willing to learn React and TypeScript.
Autonomous Vehicles Focus:
Join our AVCV team and contribute to the advancement of autonomous vehicles. Our team excels in high-quality annotation of 2D and 3D data from various sensors, using AI techniques combined with human oversight to ensure accuracy and efficiency. We provide robust tools for model evaluation, enabling comprehensive analysis and continuous improvement of machine learning models crucial for autonomous driving systems. Be a part of our efforts to develop the future of autonomy, from partial automation to full self-driving capabilities.
Ideally you'd have:
- Mastery of React: Our primary tool is built on React. Profound knowledge and experience with this framework are essential. However, if you are skilled in other languages and willing to learn React, we encourage you to apply.
- Backend Knowledge: Proficiency with Node.js, MongoDB, and microservices-related concepts is crucial to ensure a seamless workflow between the frontend and backend.
- English Communication: Proficient English skills, both written and spoken, are necessary to ensure effective communication with other teams and collaborators.
Nice to haves:
- Linear Algebra: A solid understanding of both basic and advanced linear algebra is beneficial given the nature of our projects.
- Zustand and Three.js/WebGL: Familiarity with Zustand and Three.js or WebGL will add valuable insights to our team, enhancing the solutions we can offer.
- 3D Modelling Tools: Experience or knowledge in 3D modeling tools will be considered a bonus for your application.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.