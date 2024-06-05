Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that trust in AI is earned with high-quality data for training, fine-tuning, and evaluating AI systems. Our products are transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our customers are the world’s most innovative model developers and enterprise and public sector entities looking to apply AI in their organizations.
Come join us and work on the most exciting legal issues at the leading edge of artificial intelligence. We're seeking a thoughtful, multidisciplinary Lead Counsel, Product & Privacy, to be a strategist and thought partner to our business teams in creating the next-generation platform for AI development. This lawyer will lead product and privacy legal initiatives for our cutting-edge products and will report to Scale’s Director and Associate General Counsel responsible for product counsel, privacy, and other areas.
The ideal candidate will have a technology background; privacy expertise and fluency in AI, intellectual property, and consumer protection law; experience providing strategic legal guidance that advances data-driven business goals while facilitating regulatory compliance, managing legal risk, and enhancing customer trust; and a demonstrated ability to partner well with cross-functional teams, including superlative communication, collaborative problem-solving, initiative, empathy, urgency, and focus.
You will:
- Identify and manage legal risks in product development, including privacy, regulatory, licensing, intellectual property, and others.
- Develop the product and privacy legal functions, with a focus on maturing, operationalizing, and scaling legal support in these areas.
- Partner closely with technical and non-technical teams, including Product, Engineering, Operations, and Security, to future-proof key strategic initiatives involving customer data, payments, and responsible AI.
- Be a subject matter expert – for both business partners and the Legal team – on US and global privacy laws and other laws related to products you support.
- Build positive and influential relationships with Scale product leadership, and cross-functional partners regarding regulatory matters that impact our products.
- Help advance the General Counsel’s and Product and Privacy Legal team’s strategic vision across the company
- Develop creative solutions, in partnership with Legal and Product stakeholders, for how legal frameworks can support new products and customer experiences.
- Support the drafting and negotiation of commercial agreements, including data protection agreements and others related to your products and services.
- Help ensure that Scale and its affiliate companies comply with global privacy and data protection laws and emerging new laws, including the CCPA, GDPR, and other data protection and AI requirements.
- Work hands-on with business and product teams to ensure that privacy is embedded into Scale’s products and processes by design and to implement best-in-class privacy and compliance.
Qualifications:
- 5+ years of legal experience, with a focus on emerging technologies, privacy and data protection, product counsel, and intellectual property advice
- Expertise in US and global privacy regulations
- Familiarity and experience with launching products and advising on the legal and regulatory aspects of product development in the technology space
- Fluency in translating legal advice into actionable guidance for Product, Engineering, and Operations teams
- Ability to think strategically at a high-level and from deep in the details, in order to drive complex problem solving and develop creative, business-forward solutions
- Ability to calibrate risk, distinguish business from legal risk, and communicate it clearly to business and technical audiences
- A roll-up-your-sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small with a low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization
- Deep interest in artificial intelligence, generative AI, and machine learning technology and applications
- Excellent organizational and communication skills
- JD and a member of a state bar in good standing
Other desirable experience:
- Familiarity with the legal and ethical implications of AI, and the technical aspects of AI systems, including large language models and machine learning
- Experience developing a privacy program
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
