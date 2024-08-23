Technical Sourcer, Machine Learning Research

About Scale At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations. About Gen AI ML Team Scale’s Generative AI ML team conducts research on models, supervision, and algorithms that advance frontier models for Scale’s applied-ML teams and the broader AI community. Scale is uniquely positioned at the heart of the field of AI as an indispensable provider of training and evaluation data and end-to-end solutions for the ML lifecycle. You will work closely with Scale’s Generative AI product team focused on accelerating AI adoption for some of the largest companies in the world. About the Team The Machine Learning technical recruiting team is responsible for hiring Machine Learning Research Engineers across various levels. The team works closely with hiring managers to drive Scale’s highest priorities in hiring while being exposed to the latest innovations in Scale’s Gen AI ML teams. You will: Build a deep understanding of our business and culture in order to provide strategic thought partnership to teams that you support.

Drive and lead the sourcing strategy and research for MLRE

Develop relationships with your key stakeholders to ensure success in your role; including cross-functional partners

Leverage your recruiting metrics to inform your activity needs, which you'll interpret and present to hiring managers

Work closely with hiring teams across business and tech defining job descriptions, requirements, and interview processes.

Collaborate with recruiting coordinators, recruiters, and hiring partners to build a transparent interview experience.

Foster trust-based relationships with candidates, gaining a close understanding of their requirements and concerns.

Help ensure we build inclusive and diverse teams as we grow.

Influence and educate hiring teams on interviewing best practices.

Take full ownership of sourcing passive leads for your pipelines as needed.

Work from the San Francisco office 3x per week You have: 4+ years of technical sourcing ideally with research or machine learning recruiting experience across a range of technical specializations at high growth tech companies.

You have an eye for detail, and care equally about the qualitative and quantitative output of your work.

You build strong relationships; your candidates, clients, and peers trust you.

Regularly keep up with AI industry trends and state-of-the-art progress.

You have attended or participated in top ML conferences such as NeurIPS, ICML, and ICLR.

You’re careful to avoid being transactional, and focus intently on building genuine connections.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent market knowledge within AI and Machine Learning

Experience managing complex technical roles. Ideally you have: Deep knowledge of Machine Learning sourcing strategies with a strong understand of research and engineering community

Strong understanding of technical roles, skills, and requirements in the AI field

Solutions oriented mindset

Examples of strong stakeholder partnerships

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic startup environment

Experience with market research and competitive intelligence

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco, is $120,000-$145,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

