AI Product Manager, Office of the CEO

Scale is at the frontier of the AI industry improving the world’s leading Generative AI and Large Language Models.

We are building the Generative AI Data Engine to push the boundaries of model development. We do this via human-powered datasets, world-class Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), model evaluation and more. We build products for AI research teams training models and the world’s largest marketplace of human intelligence.

As an AI Product Manager, you'll lead the strategy for a specific data use case, empowering leading AI labs to advance their models. You'll collaborate with top researchers to develop innovative data solutions and oversee the entire product lifecycle from concept to launch. You’ll work with cross-functional teams to drive adoption & enhance customer satisfaction. In this paradigm, you will own “data as the product”.

You will:

Lead the product strategy for a specific data use case (ex. Agents, Audio, Reasoning), empowering the world's leading AI labs to develop more advanced models.

Proactively engage with top researchers to understand their needs and pitch data solutions that enhance model performance.

Build and own end-to-end the data use case by identifying customer pain points, defining requirements and overseeing delivery of the data.

Develop labeling interfaces and quality measurement platforms to drive product quality.

Collaborate with executive leadership to align product initiatives with the overall business strategy and objectives.

Lead cross-functional teams, including engineering, machine learning, design, operations, marketing, go-to-market, and finance, to deliver high-quality products.

Drive adoption and sales of data products by developing effective go-to-market strategies and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Ideally you'd have:

Technical degree in computer science, preferably with coursework or side projects training neural networks.

3+ years of experience in building technical products.

Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with ambiguity.

Active participation in the AI community, including attendance at major conferences and a strong network of industry contacts.

Previous engineering experience, with strong technical skills in Python programming and SQL.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $188,000 — $225,600 USD