Technical Sourcer - Contract

- Technical Sourcers (SF, NYC)
- Machine Learning Researcher
- ML/AI Sourcers
What You’ll Do:
-
Drive strategic outbound sourcing efforts to attract top-tier talent across software, machine learning, and applied AI engineering roles.
- Review and screen inbound applicants to identify high-potential candidates.
-
Partner closely with hiring managers and business leaders to understand team needs, then design and execute sourcing strategies that deliver results.
-
Adapt and evolve with our processes as the company grows, always seeking ways to improve efficiency and impact.
-
Stay informed on talent market trends, salary benchmarks, and competitive intel to help shape hiring strategies.
-
Use data to inform your work—track key metrics and translate insights into actionable recommendations for hiring partners.
-
Collaborate cross-functionally with recruiters, coordinators, and interviewers to ensure a smooth and transparent candidate experience.
-
Build strong, trust-based relationships with candidates, understanding their goals and ensuring an exceptional, personalized journey from first contact to close.
What We’re Looking For:
-
3+ years of sourcing or recruiting experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.
-
A proven track record of sourcing top talent for Software Engineers, ML Engineers, and Applied AI roles.
-
Strong market mapping and talent research skills—you know how to uncover hard-to-find profiles and where they live.
-
A data-driven mindset with the ability to communicate metrics and insights to stakeholders.
-
Passion for delivering an outstanding candidate experience, including being the go-to liaison for candidate updates and support.
Bonus Points:
-
Experience working in an early-stage startup or ambiguous environment.
-
Exposure to full-cycle recruiting, or a strong interest in developing those skills.
-
Comfort managing candidate communications end-to-end with a white-glove, personalized approach.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions. Our products provide the high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models, and help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact. We work closely with industry leaders like Meta, Cisco, DLP Piper, Mayo Clinic, Time Inc., the Government of Qatar, and U.S. government agencies including the Army and Air Force. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.