About the role:
- We are looking for a talented and experienced University Recruiter, Contractor based in San Francisco to join our team and participate in the hiring process from beginning to end. You’ll be working directly with our hiring partners, recruiters and candidates to create a personal and positive recruiting experience.
You will:
- Support Scale’s University Recruiting strategy: assist with the hiring process for our Internship and New Grad programs.
- Manage the full-cycle recruiting strategy and process including, but not limited to, sourcing, screening, interview process, closing and more.
- Understand what makes a great profile for our University roles and drive strategic sourcing and candidate engagement strategies to build strong and diverse pools of candidates.
- Cultivate relationships with students across partnered universities and develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, and student organizations as part of a well-researched recruiting strategy.
- Collaborate closely with various leaders across the organization in understanding and meeting their intern and new grad hiring needs.
- Work from the San Francisco office 3x per week.
You have:
- 2+ years of full-cycle university recruiting experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment, managing high-volume hiring.
- Experience in managing/leading all aspects of recruiting strategy for hard-to-fill, competitive positions.
- Passionate about campus recruiting and strong believer in bringing early career talent to Scale.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent negotiation tactics, and market knowledge.
- You have the ability to work with multiple departments, including remote teams, and build strong personal networks across our complex organization.
- Proven ability in attracting and sourcing both passive and active candidates (aka future graduates) across Bachelors, Masters, and PhD programs.
- Utilizing data to perform analysis, garner insights, and set goals.
- A flexible, adaptive approach: you can shift to changing priorities.
- Located in the Bay Area, can commute 3x per week to the San Francisco office.
Ideally you have:
- SWE & ML recruiting experience at all levels including, Bachelors, Masters and PhDs.
- Experience using Greenhouse ATS and/or Gem.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic startup environment.
For pay transparency purposes, the hourly rate for this contract position in San Francisco is $60-$65 per hour.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.