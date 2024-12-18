Staff Product Designer, GenAI Marketplace

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About our Marketplace team

Our Marketplace team is responsible for developing a first-class experience that leads to a low friction, high polish, and high trust experience for vetted high-quality GenAI contributors. The team owns and develops critical contributor workflows that provide our contributors with transparency, cohesiveness & choice. We’re building the world’s top expert platform, with the goal of attracting the best experts across all relevant fields, and making it fun and interesting for them to train the next generation of LLMs.

Responsibilities:

Lead the end-to-end design process to improve the contributor experience, collaborating closely with cross-functional partners

Understand business goals and user needs with a strong point of view on the desired user experience

Design, refine, and ship high quality design

Be able to justify design decisions based on user feedback and insights

Make appropriate tradeoffs between short term and long term goals, informed by business needs

Adopt and expand our design system to achieve consistent style and quality standards across products

Requirements:

8+ years of relevant experience

Track record of shipping features in consumer-facing products with well crafted design

Strong interaction design, visual design, and content writing skills

High level of proficiency in Figma and other design tools, and ability to choose the right tool for communicating your thought process

Desire to work in a very fast-paced environment

Desire to influence the design process and culture within and outside the product design team

Nice to have:

Understanding of the AI and LLM space

Experience in contributing to design systems

Experience in conducting user interviews to gather user feedback and insights

Please note that in order to maintain integrity to our Scale titling philosophy, we do not internally use titles such as “senior,” but have levels to reflect seniority. Our Talent Acquisition team works closely with our employees to provide them the opportunity to grow their careers and demonstrate the scope of work in other ways aside from job titles. If you have further questions, please direct them to your recruiter and/or hiring manager, who can provide more insight.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $200,000 — $240,000 USD