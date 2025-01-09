Head of Operations, International Public Sector

Products
Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the Global Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work with governments and government-backed entities outside of the United States. There are three core types of work involved:
- Building custom LLMs
- Providing high-quality training data for research institutions building LLMs from scratch
- Partnerships, upskilling, and advisory
We are seeking an accomplished, scrappy, and technical operator to lead the development of our AI use cases. As the Head of Operations, you will partner closely with engineering leaders and the Head of Engagement Management to scope new opportunities and deliver custom AI solutions end-to-end for customers. These initiatives are each $XXM+ in revenue for the business. You will be a key member of the team, leading a group of operators to evaluate, fine-tune, and customize models, continuously drive feedback from end-users, and ensure success in execution. The role will report to the GM of Global Public Sector.
The ideal Head of Operations displays excellence in all facets: they have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, understand business and go-to-market dynamics, are excellent at building relationships with clients, are comfortable getting into the weeds and nuances of problems, are very technically capable, and are excited about intense, impactful work that leads to accelerated career progression.
In essence, you will be responsible for delivering on close to $XXXM of revenue for the most promising business unit within Scale.
You will:
- Lead cross-functional development of custom LLMs with diverse stakeholders (Engineering + Ops + Go-to-Market)
- Scope out new use cases across various government entities
- Drive the development of quick MVP solutions for an entity and progress the use case quickly
- Lead fine-tuning (post-training) data production pipelines to improve the custom LLM solutions as needed
- Lead the continuous evaluation of custom LLMs
- Consistently read AI/ML research papers to keep up-to-date on the best approaches for customizing / training LLMs
- Give regular progress updates to the International Public Sector leadership team
Ideally, you’d have:
- Strong technical background (a degree in computer science or pure mathematics)
- 6+ years of experience leading a team, developing product and/or operational processes
- Strong problem-solving capabilities
- Entrepreneurial experience and mindset - you are excited about building things from scratch
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
