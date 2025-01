Engineering Manager, Agent Data

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the development of AI modalities to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About the role:

You will work as part of our Frontier Data team to build data to enhance LLM agent capabilities. The team partners closely with leading-edge research and development efforts from AI labs to scale up human data in new agent environments. Data products we currently support include agents focused on software engineering, computer use, and multiple-faceted tool use.

The Agent Data team supports the entire lifecycle of human data input for agents:

Initial data architecture, prototyping, and definition

Development of collection tooling, quality control, and management

Operational scaling across thousands of expert human data collectors

Performance evaluation frameworks to prove data efficacy

Testing environments and benchmarking

As Engineering Manager, you will manage the team of engineers and work closely with our customers, internal ML researchers, and operators to define, build, and support these data products.

Responsibilities:

Manage the engineering team and drive technical delivery for Agents Data

Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Build features end-to-end: front-end, back-end, system design, debugging and testing

Influence the culture, values, and processes of a growing engineering team

Inspire and mentor less experienced engineers

Requirements:

At least 5 years of relevant experience and at least 2 years of experience managing engineers is preferred

Experience working on Agent-related products or research

Track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale

Desire to work in a very fast-paced environment

Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions

Excellent problem-solving skills, and be able to work independently or as part of a team.

Excited to join a dynamic, hybrid team in either San Francisco or New York City







Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $212,000 — $254,400 USD