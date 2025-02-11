Policy & Operations Manager, Trust & Safety

Scale is at the forefront of Generative AI and the development of AI applications. Accelerating the adoption of AI necessitates that models are trusted and safe, and ensuring that the workforce building those models is supported. We’re seeking a highly motivated and experienced leader to build out critical functions of our Trust & Safety team.

We are growing operations rapidly, on-boarding new customers, and launching products all the time. This raises new strategic questions we need to answer as well as tactical challenges we need to overcome. You will be part of a highly motivated team of operators and collaborators who will ensure Trust and Safety of all of Scale’s platforms and contributors.

The blend of Trust & Safety expertise, experience in Policy Development & running operations teams, cross-functional leadership and technical collaboration make this a unique and exciting role that will provide an opportunity to work with multiple teams (e.g., Engineering, Marketing, Operations, Analytics, and several others) across the company and around the globe.

You will:

Be at the forefront of fraud detection, understanding emerging risks and developing mitigation strategies

Analyze fraud vectors and develop policies that allow us to better action bad actors on our platform

Collaborate with partners in engineering and product teams to build advanced systems to fight abuse

Establish and evolve appropriate operational workflows

Lead cross-functional projects with diverse stakeholders (Engineering + Ops + Go-to-Market) to refine and evolve our Trust & Safety Policies and implement them

Ideally you'd have:

Industry experience in trust & safety, operations, and policy development

An undergraduate degree from a top university in an analytics heavy major (e.g., Engineering or Economics) and/or a graduate degree from a top university in Engineering, Economics, or Business

Experience with common control frameworks (e.g., risk assessments, regulatory review, compliance requirements analysis, etc.).

Experience solving problems across multiple functions and stakeholders

Experience in the operationalization and/or development of scalable solutions and structure within a complex environment

Data Analysis: Strong analytical skills are required, preferably with experience in using data analysis tools or software.

You should be capable of interpreting complex data, identifying trends, and making data-driven decisions.

Experience with SQL and/or another database language, understanding and hands-on experience with SQL and/or another database language, ability to handle, analyze, and interpret large datasets is preferred.

Excellent leadership, problem-solving, and written/verbal communication skills; ability to challenge and apply these skills in a wide variety of situations, including executive briefings

Nice to haves:

5+ years of professional experience in product policy development & operations roles

Experience developing and delivering information to technical audiences

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $132,000 — $158,000 USD