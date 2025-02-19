Growth Marketing Specialist - Paid Acquisition

Scale is at the frontier of the AI industry improving the world’s leading Generative AI and Large Language Models.

We are building the Generative AI Data Engine to push the boundaries of model development. We do this via human-powered datasets, world-class Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), model evaluation and more. We build products for AI research teams training models and the world’s largest marketplace of human intelligence.

We're a fast-growing company with a global presence, and we're looking for a talented and experienced Growth Marketing Specialist to optimize our paid acquisition efforts and source contributors worldwide.

About the Role

As a Growth Marketing Specialist focused on paid acquisition, you will play a critical role in driving the growth of our global contributor base. You'll be a key member of the growth marketing team, responsible for managing and optimizing campaigns across Meta, LinkedIn, Google Ads, and other relevant platforms. You will have a deep understanding of these platforms, with a proven track record of developing and executing successful campaigns. You will also be adept at managing account and partner relationships with these platforms to maximize our performance and access to resources.

Responsibilities

Campaign Management: Plan, develop, and execute paid advertising campaigns across Meta, LinkedIn, Google Ads, and other platforms to acquire contributors worldwide.

Platform Expertise: Possess in-depth knowledge of LinkedIn, Google, and Meta Ads platforms, including campaign setup, targeting, bidding strategies, ad formats, and reporting.

Performance Optimization: Continuously analyze campaign performance, identify areas for improvement, and implement A/B testing strategies to optimize key metrics (e.g., conversion rates, cost per acquisition).

Budget Management: Effectively manage allocated budgets across different platforms and campaigns, ensuring optimal return on investment.

Account Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with platform representatives and partners, staying informed about new features, best practices, and opportunities.

Creative Collaboration: Work closely with the creative team to develop high-performing ad creatives that resonate with target audiences.

Reporting and Analysis: Track and analyze key performance indicators, providing regular reports and insights to the growth marketing team and leadership.

Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in paid acquisition and growth marketing.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience in growth marketing or a similar role, with a strong focus on paid acquisition

Proven track record of successfully managing and optimizing campaigns on LinkedIn, Google Ads, and Meta Ads platforms.

Deep understanding of campaign management, targeting, bidding strategies, and performance optimization techniques.

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Experience managing account and partner relationships with ad platforms.

Bachelor's degree in marketing, business, or a related field.

Bonus Points

Experience with Recruitment Marketing (big plus)

Experience in the with marketplaces and or AI/technology industry (experience with helping grow supply side of marketplaces is a huge plus but not required)

Experience with supply or customer acquisition strategies and tactics

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $120,000 - $180,000