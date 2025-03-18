Quality Lead, Generative AI

Quality Control (QC) Account Manager

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries including Generative AI (e.g., chatbots). The Quality Control (QC) team is responsible for ensuring the quality of the data that Scale produces is up to customer standards. The QC team has processes that check the data quality that run congruent with the project teams producing the data.There are several different projects running at the same time for each of Scale’s customers.

As a QC Account Manager Quality Control (QC) Account Manager, you will be responsible for all QC operations for your assigned account/customer and essential for the success of your account. ensuring the success of quality control efforts across projects within your assigned account. You will work closely with the QC team, Engagement Managers (EMs), and project teams to define quality standards, monitor audit performance, and drive continuous improvements. Your role will be critical in maintaining strong alignment across teams, addressing quality issues proactively, and ensuring timely QC coverage for new projects.

Key Responsibilities

Quality Control Oversight

Ensure projects within your account have well-defined quality expectations and specifications.

Monitor audit coverage and ensure audits align with company quality standards and customer requirements.

Proactively identify misalignment and address it

Track and report on the health of QC efforts across projects.

Issue Resolution & Continuous Improvement

Identify quality issues and conduct root cause analysis to determine underlying problems.

Implement appropriate solutions to resolve quality concerns and prevent recurrence.

Work cross-functionally to refine processes, improve audit effectiveness, and enhance overall quality performance.

Stakeholder Collaboration & Communication

Act as the primary QC point of contact for projects within your account.

Ensure strong alignment between the QC team, Engagement Managers (EMs), and project teams to prevent escalations.

Provide regular updates on QC status, risks, and action plans to relevant stakeholders.

Project Onboarding & Expansion

Ensure new projects receive QC coverage in a timely and efficient manner.

Work with teams to integrate quality control into project planning from the start.

Adapt QC strategies to accommodate project-specific needs and evolving customer expectations.

Qualifications & Skills

Experience : Proven experience in quality control, account management, project management, operations, or a related field.

: Proven experience in quality control, account management, project management, operations, or a related field. Analytical Skills : Strong problem-solving ability, including root cause analysis and data-driven decision-making.

: Strong problem-solving ability, including root cause analysis and data-driven decision-making. Analytical tools: Proficient in google sheets/ MS Excel and SQL.

Communication : Excellent stakeholder management and interpersonal skills. Excellent written communication skills

: Excellent stakeholder management and interpersonal skills. Excellent written communication skills Process Improvement : Ability to develop and implement effective quality assurance strategies.

: Ability to develop and implement effective quality assurance strategies. Project Management : Experience managing multiple projects and ensuring alignment across teams.

: Experience managing multiple projects and ensuring alignment across teams. Attention to Detail: Ability to maintain high-quality standards while balancing efficiency and scalability.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in a fast-paced company

Experience in a (internal or external) customer-facing environment.

Familiarity with audit processes, quality frameworks, or compliance standards.

Ability to work cross-functionally with internal and external stakeholders.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $152,800-$160,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $192,000 USD