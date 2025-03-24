Senior Software Engineer, GenAI Outlier

About Scale At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations. About Data Engine Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

Join Our Outlier Team as a Senior Fullstack Engineer

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Join our Outlier team, where you'll play a pivotal role in building features for the world's premier expert platform for Generative AI. As a senior fullstack engineer, you'll be part of a product-focused team serving tens of thousands of daily active users, including some of the brightest minds across various disciplines.



Our Mission:

We aim to create an exceptional, delightful experience that empowers high-caliber contributors. Our platform is continuously evolving with innovative features that our community loves. Recently, we launched our AI Playground, providing users access to all leading LLMs in one place, alongside powerful utilities and features that leverage this multi-model capability. From interactive leaderboards to engaging community features, we're building tools and experiences that make contributing to AI development both impactful and exciting.



Your Role:

As a senior fullstack engineer, you'll have the opportunity to:

Lead the Development of End-to-End Features: Delight users and enhance their daily experience by creating scalable solutions that support our rapidly growing user base.

Drive Community Engagement: Design and implement features that go beyond core tasking to foster a vibrant community.

Innovate with Cutting-Edge Technologies: Work with the latest web technologies, including React, TypeScript, and Next.js 14+.

Mentor and Inspire: Share your expertise and guide less experienced engineers, fostering a culture of learning and growth.

Responsibilities:

Own and lead large areas within our product from ideation through design and execution

Influence the culture, values, and processes of our growing engineering team.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new product features and experiences.

Contribute to strategic decision-making and help shape the future of our platform.

Requirements:

At least 5 years of relevant experience in a fast-paced, high-growth tech environment.

Proven track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale.

Strong leadership skills and the ability to inspire and mentor team members.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a team.

Passion for turning business and product ideas into engineering solutions.

Excited to join a dynamic, hybrid team in either San Francisco or New York City.

Why Outlier?

Impactful Work: Contribute to a platform that is at the forefront of AI development and innovation.

Professional Growth: Opportunities for leadership and career advancement in a rapidly growing company.

Collaborative Environment: Work alongside a talented and passionate team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

If you're passionate about product engineering, crafting polished experiences, and working with the latest web technologies, we want to talk to you. Join us in shaping the future of Generative AI and making a lasting impact on the industry.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $179,200 — $215,040 USD