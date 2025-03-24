Senior Software Engineer, GenAI Outlier

Products
EnterpriseSee all prebuilt applications →
Government
Resources
CustomersSee all customers →
Leaderboards →
About Scale
At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.
About Data Engine
Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.
Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Join our Outlier team, where you'll play a pivotal role in building features for the world's premier expert platform for Generative AI. As a senior fullstack engineer, you'll be part of a product-focused team serving tens of thousands of daily active users, including some of the brightest minds across various disciplines.
Our Mission:
We aim to create an exceptional, delightful experience that empowers high-caliber contributors. Our platform is continuously evolving with innovative features that our community loves. Recently, we launched our AI Playground, providing users access to all leading LLMs in one place, alongside powerful utilities and features that leverage this multi-model capability. From interactive leaderboards to engaging community features, we're building tools and experiences that make contributing to AI development both impactful and exciting.
Your Role:
As a senior fullstack engineer, you'll have the opportunity to:
- Lead the Development of End-to-End Features: Delight users and enhance their daily experience by creating scalable solutions that support our rapidly growing user base.
- Drive Community Engagement: Design and implement features that go beyond core tasking to foster a vibrant community.
- Innovate with Cutting-Edge Technologies: Work with the latest web technologies, including React, TypeScript, and Next.js 14+.
- Mentor and Inspire: Share your expertise and guide less experienced engineers, fostering a culture of learning and growth.
- Own and lead large areas within our product from ideation through design and execution
- Influence the culture, values, and processes of our growing engineering team.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new product features and experiences.
- Contribute to strategic decision-making and help shape the future of our platform.
- At least 5 years of relevant experience in a fast-paced, high-growth tech environment.
- Proven track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale.
- Strong leadership skills and the ability to inspire and mentor team members.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a team.
- Passion for turning business and product ideas into engineering solutions.
- Excited to join a dynamic, hybrid team in either San Francisco or New York City.
- Impactful Work: Contribute to a platform that is at the forefront of AI development and innovation.
- Professional Growth: Opportunities for leadership and career advancement in a rapidly growing company.
- Collaborative Environment: Work alongside a talented and passionate team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.