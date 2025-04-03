Forward Deployed Engineer

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About Data Engine

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About our Forward Deployed Engineering Team

Generating high-quality data is the core problem our business solves. Our goal is to make the production and delivery of high-quality data a seamless and efficient process for operators and customers. Our Operator Group is building customer and operator specific infrastructure to deliver high quality data with low turnaround time. You'll be exposed to the cutting edge of the Generative AI industry while directly interfacing with the leading model building organizations in the space.

Responsibilities:

Drive Impact: Directly contribute to the advancement of AI by delivering critical data solutions for leading AI innovators and government agencies.

Customer Collaboration: Interact daily with our technical customers, understanding their unique challenges and translating them into impactful solutions.

End-to-End Development: Design, build, and deploy features across the entire stack, from front-end interfaces to back-end systems and infrastructure.

Rapid Experimentation: Deliver high-quality experiments quickly, iterating quickly to meet customer needs and drive innovation.

Strategic Influence: Play a key role in shaping our engineering culture, values, and processes, contributing to the growth of our team and the evolution of our product.

Diverse Projects: Engage in a dynamic mix of designing and deploying cutting-edge data solutions, collaborating with leading AI researchers, and directly influencing the product roadmap. You'll work on everything from large-scale system architecture to customer-facing front-end application design.

Leadership Growth: This role offers a unique opportunity to lead critical projects, shape our engineering culture, and accelerate your career growth in the rapidly evolving field of Generative AI. You'll be positioned to become a future leader in a company defining the next era of technology.

Requirements:

At least 2 years of relevant experience is preferred

Proven track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a collaborative team.

Desire to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions.

Strong coding abilities and the ability to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Ability to adapt quickly to the ever-changing world of generative AI.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with large-scale data processing and distributed systems.

Familiarity with machine learning and AI concepts.

Experience working directly with enterprise customers.

Experience with cloud-based infrastructure.

Culture:

Join a passionate team of engineers and AI experts in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. We value innovation, continuous learning, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI data infrastructure.

Location:

Initially, the role will be remote (work from home). However, as the team expands and grows in India, we might move to working from office or a hybrid model. Candidate applying for this role should be based in (or willing to relocate at some point) Mumbai or Bangalore