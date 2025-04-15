Strategic Projects Lead - New Grad

Role Overview

Scale AI's Generative AI business unit is experiencing rapid growth, and we're looking for a New Grad Strategic Projects Lead (SPL) to support initiatives that drive significant new revenue. As an SPL, you'll wear many hats across Operations and play a key role in shaping the future of Generative AI.

Key Points

This is a high-impact, demanding role with the potential to significantly accelerate your career.

You will be working on the cutting edge of LLM technology with some of the brightest minds in the industry.

The role requires a strong work ethic, a passion for problem-solving, a versatile and entrepreneurial mindset, and a willingness to learn and adapt quickly.

You will have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the growth and success of Scale AI's Generative AI business unit.

Responsibilities

Drive Customer Pipelines: Take ownership of day-to-day progress on high-priority customer pipelines, ensuring projects move forward efficiently.

Calibrate Customer Needs: Work closely with customers to understand their requirements and design data taxonomies that optimize model performance.

Build Complex Infrastructure: Develop and maintain the infrastructure required to ensure data pipelines are efficient, scalable, and produce high-quality output.

Manage Global Workforces: Assist in training, coaching, and managing global teams of data contributors, ensuring they are aligned with project goals and deliver quality work.

Make Data-Driven Decisions: Utilize analytics and data visualization tools to track progress, identify bottlenecks, and make informed decisions to optimize pipeline performance.

Collaborate Cross-Functionally: Partner with stakeholders across Engineering, Product, Operations, and Go-to-Market teams to solve multi-faceted problems and drive LLM advancements.

Grow Your Scope: Own larger and larger components of our data delivery processes, until you ultimately serve as the full owner of our most visible and high impact customer pipelines.

Qualifications

Strong Technical Background: A technical degree is required for this role. Acceptable degrees include Computer Science, Data Science, Analytics, STEM, Statistics, and Operations Research.

Data Visualization Skills: Experience visualizing data using tools like Excel, Google Sheets, Tableau, or PowerBI is essential for tracking progress and communicating insights.

Relevant Experience: 0-2 years of experience in product development, operations, or software engineering demonstrates your ability to work in a fast-paced, technical environment.

Excellent Communication: Strong written and verbal communication skills are crucial for collaborating with diverse stakeholders and managing teams.

Attention to Detail: The ability to maintain a high level of accuracy and thoroughness is essential for ensuring data quality and pipeline integrity.

Problem-Solving Skills: You should be able to think creatively and develop innovative solutions to complex and ambiguous operational challenges.

Entrepreneurial Mindset: The ideal candidate is excited about building things from scratch, proactive in identifying issues, and able to execute quickly to drive results.

If you're excited about the opportunity to shape the future of AI and work on challenging, high-impact projects, we encourage you to apply!

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $112,000 — $140,000 USD