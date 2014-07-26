Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the DoD's digital environment of post-competition, readily awardable, technology solution pitch videos. The video solutions housed within the marketplace have been assessed and vetted through competitive procedures which satisfy the competition requirements of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), and the Statutes, Policies, and guidance applicable to the DoD's Other Transaction Authorities. Simply put: The video solutions are considered to have been competed for already and are awardable in a style similar to a Sole Source without the need for further justification.

Test and Evaluation (T&E) Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA)

The objective of the T&E BPA is to meet the DoD’s requirements for test technology and tools for a variety of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and autonomy applications. This contract is open for ordering to all agencies of the USG in support of AI T&E. It encompasses a full range of AI T&E services under NAICS 541511 - Custom Computer Programming Services and PSC R423 – Support Professional: Intelligence. Services will be acquired by issuing individual Call Orders (COs).

Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) BOA

The objective of the BOA is to lower the barriers to entry for non-traditional companies to work with the Federal Government or DoD. The scope of this contract encompasses all tasks needed to create, acquire, curate, prepare, manage, or secure data sets for use in DoD AI models and application development, testing, certification, and operation.

Carahsoft NASA SEWP

The NASA SEWP (Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement) GWAC (Government-Wide Acquisition Contract) provides the latest in Information Technology (IT) products and services for all Federal Agencies and their approved contractors. SEWP provides the best value and cost savings through innovative procurement tools and processes; premier customer service and outreach; and advocation of competition and cooperation within the industry. The SEWP V contract is for use by all Federal Agencies and their authorized Federal Agency Contractors.

Carahsoft Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2)

The purpose of the ITES-SW 2 acquisition is to support Army, Department of Defense (DoD) and all Federal Agency enterprise Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and info-structure goals by leveraging Commercially available-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) software products and maintenance in 14 product categories in addition to related incidental services and hardware. Ordering is open to the Army, DoD, and other Federal Agencies.

