Powering AI for Defense, Intelligence, and Civilian Agencies.
Enhance AI model performance and reliability with industry-leading data annotations.
Data Annotation
Annotate diverse data types from text, video, geospatial, image and more. Quickly turnaround high-quality data with AI-assisted annotation tools and a team of subject matter experts.
Data Curation
Get unparalleled visibility into your data. Explore datasets through natural language search. Prioritize slices of data to annotate and address model vulnerabilities.
Model Evaluation
Compare model predictions to ground-truth data. Measure model performance over time. Pinpoint model weaknesses at granular object classifications.
Scale's Generative AI Data Engine combines automation and human intelligence to rapidly generate training data tailored to your specific AI goals and data needs
Model Performance is Critical for National Security
Model precision and accuracy are achieved with high-quality data powered by advanced AI software and subject matter experts.
Scale has accelerated the improvement of our AI model's accuracy by providing a comprehensive data infrastructure component in addition to bringing cutting edge private sector technology to the DoD. Our model's accuracy have improved more in the 3 months working with Scale than in the last 15 months.
Morgan Bishop
Computer Scientist, U.S. Air Force
Data Exploration with Data Engine
Aircraft Detection and Model Evaluation
