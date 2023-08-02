Scale STL: Building the AI Workforce of the Future

AI Job Creation Since we moved to downtown St. Louis, we hired more than 200 Missourians without any previous AI experience. We also hired over 50 mid-level geospatial analysts and helped them transition from the military into tech.

Career-launching AI Upskilling Over the last four years, our AI workforce of the future produced geospatial and generative AI training data for the U.S. government. Over two-thirds of our current workforce has been promoted beyond their initial role with many transitioning into management and specialized positions.