Scale STL: Building the AI Workforce of the Future
Scale AI empowers Americans to contribute to US AI data supremacy.
St. Louis AI Center by the Numbers
0%
0%
AI jobs created in St. Louis.
0%
0%
Employees are veterans or have family affiliated with the military.
0%
0%
are testing and evaluating models.
200+
20%
100M
Growing American AI Advantage
AI Job Creation
Since we moved to downtown St. Louis, we hired more than 200 Missourians without any previous AI experience. We also hired over 50 mid-level geospatial analysts and helped them transition from the military into tech.
Career-launching AI Upskilling
Over the last four years, our AI workforce of the future produced geospatial and generative AI training data for the U.S. government. Over two-thirds of our current workforce has been promoted beyond their initial role with many transitioning into management and specialized positions.
AI Expertise
Our geospatial intelligence and generative AI experts each have decades of experience which they have translated into formal training programs for our workforce. They are alongside the St. Louis workforce and ensure Scale delivers the most accurate machine learning data to drive maximum impact for our U.S. government customers.
Partners in Innovation
We're strengthening Missouri's tech ecosystem through partnerships with leading educational institutions, workforce development programs, and diverse local businesses. By collaborating with universities, nonprofits focused on tech career development, and veteran, minority, and women-owned enterprises, we're creating new pathways to opportunity while building a skilled, inclusive workforce.
