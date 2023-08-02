Scale

Scale STL: Building the AI Workforce of the Future

Scale AI empowers Americans to contribute to US AI data supremacy.

St. Louis AI Center by the Numbers

200+

AI jobs created in St. Louis.

20%

employees are veterans or have family affiliated with the military.

100M 

high-quality geospatial data annotations for the DoD.
Why Scale

Growing American AI Advantage

AI Job Creation

Since we moved to downtown St. Louis, we hired more than 200 Missourians without any previous AI experience. We also hired over 50 mid-level geospatial analysts and helped them transition from the military into tech.

Career-launching AI Upskilling

Over the last four years, our AI workforce of the future produced geospatial and generative AI training data for the U.S. government. Over two-thirds of our current workforce has been promoted beyond their initial role with many transitioning into management and specialized positions.

AI Expertise

Our geospatial intelligence and generative AI experts each have decades of experience which they have translated into formal training programs for our workforce. They are alongside the St. Louis workforce and ensure Scale delivers the most accurate machine learning data to drive maximum impact for our U.S. government customers.

Partners in Innovation

We're strengthening Missouri's tech ecosystem through partnerships with leading educational institutions, workforce development programs, and diverse local businesses. By collaborating with universities, nonprofits focused on tech career development, and veteran, minority, and women-owned enterprises, we're creating new pathways to opportunity while building a skilled, inclusive workforce.

