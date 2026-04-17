Generative AI Data Engine
Enables rapid creation of tailored, high-quality datasets curated by vetted subject matter experts to train the world's most advanced models.
Don’t just take our word for it
Scale's Generative AI Data Engine combines automation and human intelligence to rapidly generate training data tailored to your specific AI goals and data needs.
Improve Your Models By Improving Your Data
High-quality training data, curated by subject matter experts, is crucial for developing powerful, accurate, Generative AI models.
Enabling the Next Generation of LLMs
Scale has deep experience providing the data underpinning the most advanced LLMs.
Ops Center for Quality Control
Real-time visibility into data collection and curation
Experts, Linguists, and Coders
Access a global network of hand-picked experts across diverse fields to build the highest quality datasets
Improved Models
Train your models with advanced datasets delivered through our purpose-built infrastructure
Increased Efficiency
Faster, more cost-effective dataset creation
Model Evaluation
Scale proactively finds and surfaces model weaknesses, including targeted red-teaming.
Responsible Development
Upholding privacy, fairness, transparency and ethics
Scale Data Engine Demos
Assisted Instruction Following Demo
Span RLHF
Human Feedback and Preference Ranking
Case Studies & Resources
We've worked with the world's leading AI labs for years, and developed more high-quality data than anybody else.