Generative AI Data Engine
Powering the Next Frontier of AI
Trusted by the world's most ambitious AI teams.
Meet our customers →
Generative AI Data Engine
Enables rapid creation of tailored, high-quality datasets curated by vetted subject matter experts to train the world’s most advanced models
Scale's Generative AI Data Engine combines automation and human intelligence to rapidly generate training data tailored to your specific AI goals and data needs
Experts are the new GPUs. The largest AI labs are spending huge amounts of money, like huge amounts of money to acquire more valuable tokens, either paying experts to generate it, working through labeling companies like Scale AI or others.
Nat Friedman
Investor, Entrepreneur, and Former CEO of GitHub
Scale's Generative AI Data Engine combines automation and human intelligence to rapidly generate training data tailored to your specific AI goals and data needs
Improve Your Models By Improving Your Data
High-quality training data, curated by subject matter experts, is crucial for developing powerful, accurate, Generative AI models
Enabling the Next Generation of LLMs
Scale has deep experience providing the data underpinning the most advanced LLMs
Ops Center for Quality Control
Real-time visibility into data collection and curation
Experts, Linguists, and Coders
Access a global network of hand-picked experts across diverse fields to build the highest quality datasets
Improved Models
Train your models with advanced datasets delivered through our purpose-built infrastructure
Increased Efficiency
Faster, more cost-effective dataset creation
Model Evaluation
Scale proatively finds and surfaces model weaknesses, including targeted red teaming
Responsible Development
Upholding privacy, fairness, transparency and ethics
Scale Data Engine Demos
01
Assisted Instruction Following Demo
02
Span RLHF
03
Human Feedback and Preference Ranking
Case Studies & Resources
We've worked with the world's leading AI labs for years, and developed more high-quality data than anybody else.