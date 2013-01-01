Scale Nucleus Open Source Licenses

Attributions for open source datasets made available in Scale Nucleus are available below. This document contains licensing information relating to the use of free and open-source software (FOSS) with or within the Scale Nucleus software. Any terms, conditions, or restrictions on FOSS included within the Scale Nucleus software that are not included within the original FOSS licenses are offered and imposed by Scale alone. The authors, licensors, and distributors of the FOSS disclaim all express or implied conditions, representations, and warranties relating to the FOSS and any liability arising from use and distribution of the FOSS. This document identifies the FOSS packages made available in the Scale Nucleus software, the FOSS licenses that Scale believes govern those FOSS packages, and copyright and license notices associated with Scale’s use of the FOSS. While Scale has sought to provide complete and accurate licensing information for each FOSS package, Scale does not represent or warrant that the licensing information provided herein is correct or error-free. Recipients of the product should investigate the identified FOSS packages to confirm the accuracy of the licensing information provided herein. Recipients are also encouraged to notify Scale of any inaccurate information or errors found in these notices. Certain FOSS licenses, such as the Mozilla Public License, require Scale to make available to recipients the source code corresponding to FOSS binaries distributed under those licenses. Recipients who would like to receive a copy of such source code should submit a request to Scale by post at: Scale AI, Inc. Attn: FOSS Requests 303 2nd St, Fl 5, San Francisco, CA 94107. Please identify in submitted FOSS requests: the FOSS packages for which you are requesting source code; the Scale product and version number with which the requested FOSS package was distributed; an email address at which Scale may contact you regarding the request (if available); and the postal address for delivery of the requested source code.

KITTI Dataset (http://www.cvlibs.net/datasets/kitti/index.php)

Copyright Andreas Geiger, Philip Lenz, Christoph Stiller and Raquel Urtasun

The dataset is licensed and published under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0. Andreas Geiger, Philip Lenz, Christoph Stiller and Raquel Urtasun own the copyright of the dataset.

COCO-Stuff (https://github.com/nightrome/cocostuff)

Copyright Holger Caesar, Jasper Uijlings and Vittorio Ferrari

COCO-Stuff is a derivative work of the COCO dataset. The annotations in the COCO-Stuff dataset and the COCO dataset are each licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License. Holger Caesar, Jasper Uijlings and Vittorio Ferrari do not own the copyright of the images. Use of the images must abide by the Flickr Terms of Use. The users of the images accept full responsibility for the use of the dataset, including but not limited to use of any copies of copyrighted images that they may create from the dataset.

COCO 2020 (https://cocodataset.org/#home)

Copyright COCO Consortium

The annotations in this dataset are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License. The COCO Consortium does not own the copyright of the images. Use of the images must abide by the Flickr Terms of Use. The users of the images accept full responsibility for the use of the dataset, including but not limited to use of any copies of copyrighted images that they may create from the dataset.

Open Images (https://github.com/openimages/dataset)

Copyright 2016 The Open Image Authors

MNIST (http://yann.lecun.com/exdb/mnist/)

MNIST Fashion (https://github.com/zalandoresearch/fashion-mnist)

Copyright 2017 Zalando SE, https://tech.zalando.com

CIFAR-100 (https://www.cs.toronto.edu/~kriz/cifar.html)

WIDER FACE (http://shuoyang1213.me/WIDERFACE/index.html)

PASCAL Visual Object Classes (http://host.robots.ox.ac.uk/pascal/VOC/)

PASCAL Visual Object Classes organizers do not own the copyright of the images. Use of the images must abide by the Flickr Terms of Use. The users of the images accept full responsibility for the use of the dataset, including but not limited to use of any copies of copyrighted images that they may create from the dataset.

Rare Planes (https://www.cosmiqworks.org/rareplanes/)

Copyright Jacob Shermeyer, Thomas Hossler, Adam Van Ettlen, Daniel Hogan, Ryan Lewis, and Daeil Kim

The dataset is available under the Creative Commons Attribution ShareAlike 4.0 License.

ImageNet (http://image-net.org/index)

For researchers and educators who wish to use the images for non-commercial research and/or educational purposes, information about a download of the images is available at http://image-net.org/about-overview.

Berkeley Deep Drive (https://bdd-data.berkeley.edu/)

Copyright ©2018. The Regents of the University of California (Regents). All Rights Reserved.

Pandaset (https://scale.com/open-datasets/pandaset)

Copyright Scale AI, Inc. and Hesai Photonics Technology Co., Ltd

The dataset is available under the Pandaset Terms of Use.