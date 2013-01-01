iconScale Is Excited To Be OpenAI’s Preferred Partner for Fine-Tuning GPT-3.5!
Field Unknown Model.Unknown Field

Security at Scale

CADC Terms of UseOxford Dataset Terms of UsePandaSet Terms of UseScale Acceptable Use PolicyScale Cookie PolicyScale End User Terms of UseScale Event Terms & Conditions and GuidelinesScale Hackathon Terms and ConditionsScale Main Services AgreementScale Nucleus Open Source LicensesScale Privacy PolicyScale Product TermsScale Rapid Open Source LicensesScale SubprocessorsScale Website Terms and ConditionsSecurity at ScaleUkraine Dataset Terms of UseWebsite Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy[Legacy] Scale Master Software and Services Agreement[Legacy] Scale Privacy Policy
Scale Main Services Agreement
Scale Product Terms
Scale Acceptable Use Policy
Scale End User Terms of Use
Scale Website Terms and Conditions
Scale Privacy Policy
Scale Cookie Policy
Scale Event Terms & Conditions and Guidelines
Scale Hackathon Terms and Conditions
Scale Rapid Open Source Licenses
Scale Nucleus Open Source Licenses
CADC Terms of Use
Oxford Dataset Terms of Use
PandaSet Terms of Use
Ukraine Dataset Terms of Use
Scale Subprocessors
[Legacy] Scale Master Software and Services Agreement
[Legacy] Scale Privacy Policy

Customer security comes first

At Scale AI, customers come first. This is a core credo that drives many of our daily decisions. We take the trust of our customers and the security of their data seriously.

Our commitment to enterprise-grade security is one reason leading ML teams such as NVIDIA, Toyota Research Institute, Open AI, and more rely on Scale AI to accelerate the development of their AI applications.

Our customers rely on Scale to power their most critical work, and we’re dedicated to building platforms they can trust. Our offering is a managed, standardized, tested, and externally audited platform with robust access controls that scale to meet customer demand. Scale AI is committed to earning customer trust by:

  • Hiring a world class security team to oversee all aspects of Scale’s security
  • Keeping up to date with security industry standards and best practices
  • Deploying cutting edge security technology to safeguard against security threats

Our cloud platform’s infrastructure and operations are certified compliant with the following industry best practice standards and frameworks:

Current

  • SOC 2 Type II
  • HIPAA
  • ISO 27001

In Progress

  • FedRAMP (High)
  • IL 4 DoD SRG

If you are interested in using Scale, but have questions about security, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We’re happy to put you in touch with a member of our Security team.

Reporting Security Issues

If you’ve identified a potential security flaw in our infrastructure or software, please let us know at security@scale.com. We’ll triage the issue and get back to you.