RLHF for Large Language Models
Powering the next generation of language models, today.
Trusted by the world's most ambitious AI teams.
use cases
Optimize language applications with human feedback
create
Content Generation
Generate compelling and engaging content.
Copywriting
Summarization
Image caption generation
Interact
Chatbots
Understand queries and return superior responses.
Customer support
Q&A
Sentiment detection
Program
Computer Programming
Accelerate and enhance software development.
Code generation
Enhanced search
Extraction
Resources
Learn more about reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF)
Why is ChatGPT so good?
OpenAI applied reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) to enhance ChatGPT. Understand the role RLHF plays in enhancing large language models and how to implement it.Read more →
How much better is OpenAI’s newest GPT-3 model?
We evaluate davinci-003 across a range of classification, summarization, and generation tasks. We show where davinci-003 significantly outperforms the prior version and where it still has room to improve.Read more →
Meet Claude: Anthropic’s rival to Chat GPT
A new LLM from Anthropic called Claude is competitive with ChatGPT and offers great promise. We evaluate both models head to head and give our thoughts on how they compare.Read more →
How to label 1M data points / week
How do you scalably maintain the quality of labels, without having annotators check each other’s work? Take a deep dive into how we solved this problem while working with OpenAI on fine tuning their GPT-2 model.Read more →
see it in action
Explore RLHF Workflows
1. Get InstructGPT-Style Data
Easily launch InstructGPT-style generation projects with our preset projects. Our expert workforce that specializes in text generation will return data in hours.
2. Compare Model Outputs
Leverage Rapid’s interface to have our specialized workforce rank, verify, and/or interact with model outputs.
what we do
Data Labeling for LLMs
Specialized Workforces
Generate best-in-class quality data with skilled annotators in domains including linguistics, programming, mathematics and many more.
Instant Feedback Loop
Get the data you need with customized training workflows and a fast feedback loop with minimal overhead
Exponential Ramp
Quickly ramp up to production volumes without sacrificing quality. Our global workforce, combined with cutting-edge technology like advanced linting, ensures we deliver on complex labeling needs.