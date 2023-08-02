Supervised Fine-Tuning Data

Scale

    Supervised Fine-Tuning (SFT) Data - The Core of Advanced AI Training

    Unlock the full potential of your AI models with Scale’s SFT Data, trusted by the leading AI model builders. Learn how SFT Data Streams accelerates your team’s model development.

    High-quality SFT data curated by subject matter experts is the most valuable, scarce resource to power the next frontier of advanced models.

    Learn more about our custom dataset and SFT Data Streams to power your models.

    Introducing Data Streams

    Scale’s Data Streams are pre-built, high-quality SFT datasets curated by vetted subject matter experts to accelerate state-of-the-art model development. Connect with us to learn more about our catalogue of Data Streams.

    Coding

    Tool Use

    Languages

    Multimodal

    Adversarial Prompts

    SFT Data: Precision-Crafted to Power AI Advancements

    Scale SFT Data is meticulously crafted by a global network of subject matter experts. Our Ops Center guarantees quality control with real-time insights, ensuring each dataset propels your models forward.

    Ops Center for SFT Data Quality Control

    Real-time monitoring ensures the highest quality data for your models.

    Tap into Scale’s industry-leading data expertise

    Linguists, PHDs, and coders from diverse domains curate datasets across every domain and use case.

    Maximize performance with customized models

    Streamline your model training with rapid dataset generation.

    Continuous Model Improvement

    Scale’s datasets accelerate model performance, in parallel with red-teaming and Test & Evaluation platform.

    Fortified Data Security

    Industry-leading protection protocols ensure your data is safe and secure

    Why Choose Scale's SFT Data for Your AI Models?

    SFT Data is the foundation for building robust, generative AI models. Scale’s Generative AI Data Engine enables rapid creation of high-quality datasets curated by vetted subject matter experts to train the world’s most advanced models.

    Deep expertise in powering the next generation of LLMs.

    Expansive community of vetted experts for unparalleled dataset quality.

    Purpose-built infrastructure for efficient dataset delivery.

    Experts are the new GPUs. The largest AI labs are spending huge amounts of money, like huge amounts of money to acquire more valuable tokens, either paying experts to generate it, working through labeling companies like Scale AI or others.

    Nat Friedman

    Investor, Entrepreneur, and Former CEO of GitHub

    RLHF

    Powering the next generation of Generative AI

    Scale Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment.

    AI Text Generator

