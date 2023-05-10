iconA letter from our CEO, introducing our new Generative AI platforms - Donovan and EGP

Power

With Your Data

Make the best models with the best data. Scale Data Engine leverages your enterprise data, and with Scale Generative AI Platform, safely unlocks the value of AI.

Book a Demo
Build AI

Scale works with

Generative AI Companies

,

U.S. Government Agencies

,

Enterprises

&

Startups

AI for the Enterprise

Generative AI Architecture

Enterprise Generative AI Platform

The only full-stack generative AI platform for your Enterprise, powered by the Scale Data Engine.

Fine-Tuning and RLHF

Adapt best-in-class foundation models to your business and your specific data to build sustainable, successful AI programs and data from your enterprise.

Foundation Models

Scale partners or integrates with all of the leading AI models, from open-source to closed-source, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google PaLM, Cohere, and more.

Enterprise Data

Scale's Data Engine enables you to integrate your enterprise data into the fold of these models, providing the base for long-term strategic differentiation.

GENERATIVE AI PROVIDERS WE PARTNER WITH:

Build AI

Scale Data Engine

RLHF

Powering the next generation of Generative AI.

Scale Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment.

Learn More
Label My Data
AI Text Generator

Data Labeling

The best quality data to fuel the best performing models.

Scale has pioneered in the data labeling industry by combining AI-based techniques with human-in-the-loop, delivering labeled data at unprecedented quality, scalability, and efficiency.

Learn More
Label My Data

Data Curation

Unearth the most valuable data by intelligently managing your dataset.

Scale’s suite of dataset management, testing, model evaluation, and model comparison tools enable you to “label what matters.” Maximize the value of your labeling budget by identifying the highest value data to label, even without ground truth labels.

Learn More
Curate My Data
Create Dataset
MS COCO
  • Overview
  • Charts
  • Slices (12)
  • Autotags
Models
  • Jobs
  • Guides
  • Docs
Other Products

MS COCO

ds_bwm61zzb8mjksanms4wg
img1
img2
img3
img4
img5
img6
img7
img8
MS COCO
See All Insights

ITEMS

123289

SLICES

12

AUTOTAGS

0

MODEL RUNS

2

Object Class Distribution

Ground Truth

Search
Showing 20 of 80 Results

Apply AI

Scale Generative AI Platform

spellbook

Large Language Model (LLM) App Platform

Spellbook enables you to build, compare, and ship LLM apps in minutes.

Compare

to

on

Parameters
Baseline
Smarter
PromptsI am a very smart computer.
I am able to extract
parameters from inputs
and outputs. Here are some examples of inputs with their correct outputs extracted.		I am a very smart computer.
I am able to, given a
call transcript, predict
whether it contains signs
of insider trading or
not. If there is insider trading, I will output “insider trading”. If there are no signs of insider trading, I will output “not insider trading”. Here are some examples of calls with their correct outputs extracted.

instant ml

Vision

Image classification, segmentation, and detection, fine-tuned on your image data.

taxis15-fwgtt7

A city street
A city street
A city street
A city street

METRICS: Mean Acerage Precision

CLASSTESTTRAINVALIDATION
All classes10.228%0.189%17.317%

Apply AI to Specific Business Challenges:

forge

Automated Advertising

Use the power of Generative AI to create fully automated ad campaigns.

social media / content platforms

Trend Detection

Automatically identify trends in your content platforms through advanced clustering and content understanding.

People at a cowork
Person face
Person face

insurance

Claims Intelligence

Predict claims outcomes to reduce settlement time and improve claims management efficiency.

Text prediction tool

social media / ecommerce

Trust and Safety

Unsafe content detection for user-generated content and AI-generated content.

A bridge
A building on fire
Buildings from a city

Learn How We Serve Enterprises Large and Small

Case Studies & Resources

Customers

We have changed the game of AI data—hear it from our customers.

ChatGPT is a great research capability, but Scale AI’s production-ready LLM not only learned from decades of intelligence collection but also explains how and when it received its mission critical intelligence. That’s an operational imperative to earn commander trust.

Morgan Bishop

Computer Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory

CIA logo
The U.S. intelligence community has spent an enormous amount of resources on collection but the sheer volume that returns is a huge problem. Scale’s LLMs are the tool that will allow the IC to finally and fully exploit all of that intelligence that has been collected.

Michael Burns

Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Thanks to companies like Scale, a lot of these SaaS tools are building intelligent capabilities into their products[...] that’s a path for a lot of companies to get value from AI without becoming AI shops, which is a really formidable challenge

Bret Taylor

Retired President & COO, Salesforce

Scale has a great focus on helping companies improve the quality of their data and the usability of their data. Scale has seen so many different applications of AI across so many different kinds of companies. I think it’s well positioned to help a company assess where it is, what’s the state of its data, what’s the state of its systems, and what kind of capability and preparedness to use sophisticated algorithms.

Jeff Wilke

Retired CEO, Amazon Worldwide Consumer, Amazon Worldwide Consumer

Toyota logo
One of the things we love about Scale is the fact that we can fully label the world. We can label 2D bounding boxes, 3D bounding boxes, but also semantic segmentation, including in 3D, to understand as much as possible, including scenarios we don’t foresee today.

Adrien Gaidon

Machine Learning Lead, Toyota Research Institute

The future of your industry starts here!

Get a Demo
Build AI