With Your Data
Make the best models with the best data. Scale Data Engine leverages your enterprise data, and with Scale Generative AI Platform, safely unlocks the value of AI.
Scale works with
Generative AI Companies,
U.S. Government Agencies,
Enterprises&
Startups
AI for the Enterprise
Generative AI Architecture
Enterprise Generative AI Platform
The only full-stack generative AI platform for your Enterprise, powered by the Scale Data Engine.
Fine-Tuning and RLHF
Adapt best-in-class foundation models to your business and your specific data to build sustainable, successful AI programs and data from your enterprise.
Foundation Models
Scale partners or integrates with all of the leading AI models, from open-source to closed-source, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google PaLM, Cohere, and more.
Enterprise Data
Scale's Data Engine enables you to integrate your enterprise data into the fold of these models, providing the base for long-term strategic differentiation.
GENERATIVE AI PROVIDERS WE PARTNER WITH:
Build AI
Scale Data Engine
RLHF
Powering the next generation of Generative AI.
Scale Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment.
Data Labeling
The best quality data to fuel the best performing models.
Scale has pioneered in the data labeling industry by combining AI-based techniques with human-in-the-loop, delivering labeled data at unprecedented quality, scalability, and efficiency.
Data Curation
Unearth the most valuable data by intelligently managing your dataset.
Scale’s suite of dataset management, testing, model evaluation, and model comparison tools enable you to “label what matters.” Maximize the value of your labeling budget by identifying the highest value data to label, even without ground truth labels.
- Overview
- Charts
- Slices (12)
- Autotags
- Jobs
- Guides
- Docs
MS COCOds_bwm61zzb8mjksanms4wg
ITEMS
123289
SLICES
12
AUTOTAGS
0
MODEL RUNS
2
Object Class Distribution
Ground Truth
Apply AI
Scale Generative AI Platform
forge
Automated Advertising
Use the power of Generative AI to create fully automated ad campaigns.
social media / content platforms
Trust and Safety
Unsafe content detection for user-generated content and AI-generated content.
insurance
Claims Intelligence
Predict claims outcomes to reduce settlement time and improve claims management efficiency.
social media / ecommerce
Trend Detection
Automatically identify trends in your content platforms through advanced clustering and content understanding.
spellbook
Large Language Model (LLM) App Platform
Spellbook enables you to build, compare, and ship LLM apps in minutes.
Compare
to
on
|Parameters
Baseline
Smarter
|Prompts
|I am a very smart computer.
I am able to extract
parameters from inputs
and outputs. Here are some examples of inputs with their correct outputs extracted.
|I am a very smart computer.
I am able to, given a
call transcript, predict
whether it contains signs
of insider trading or
not. If there is insider trading, I will output “insider trading”. If there are no signs of insider trading, I will output “not insider trading”. Here are some examples of calls with their correct outputs extracted.
instant ml
Vision
Image classification, segmentation, and detection, fine-tuned on your image data.
taxis15-fwgtt7
METRICS: Mean Acerage Precision
|CLASS
|TEST
|TRAIN
|VALIDATION
|All classes
|10.228%
|0.189%
|17.317%
Apply AI to Specific Business Challenges:
social media / content platforms
Trend Detection
Automatically identify trends in your content platforms through advanced clustering and content understanding.
insurance
Claims Intelligence
Predict claims outcomes to reduce settlement time and improve claims management efficiency.
Learn How We Serve Enterprises Large and Small
Case Studies & Resources
Customers
We have changed the game of AI data—hear it from our customers.
“ChatGPT is a great research capability, but Scale AI’s production-ready LLM not only learned from decades of intelligence collection but also explains how and when it received its mission critical intelligence. That’s an operational imperative to earn commander trust.”
Morgan Bishop
Computer Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory
“The U.S. intelligence community has spent an enormous amount of resources on collection but the sheer volume that returns is a huge problem. Scale’s LLMs are the tool that will allow the IC to finally and fully exploit all of that intelligence that has been collected.”
Michael Burns
Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
“Thanks to companies like Scale, a lot of these SaaS tools are building intelligent capabilities into their products[...] that’s a path for a lot of companies to get value from AI without becoming AI shops, which is a really formidable challenge”
Bret Taylor
Retired President & COO, Salesforce
“Scale has a great focus on helping companies improve the quality of their data and the usability of their data. Scale has seen so many different applications of AI across so many different kinds of companies. I think it’s well positioned to help a company assess where it is, what’s the state of its data, what’s the state of its systems, and what kind of capability and preparedness to use sophisticated algorithms.”
Jeff Wilke
Retired CEO, Amazon Worldwide Consumer, Amazon Worldwide Consumer
“One of the things we love about Scale is the fact that we can fully label the world. We can label 2D bounding boxes, 3D bounding boxes, but also semantic segmentation, including in 3D, to understand as much as possible, including scenarios we don’t foresee today.”
Adrien Gaidon
Machine Learning Lead, Toyota Research Institute