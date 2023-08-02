Products
The Era of Agentic Warfare is Here
Our adversaries are not waiting. AI agents for decision advantage.
Trusted by customers and partners from strategic to tactical and across all security domains.Meet our customers →
Large-scale application of AI with humans in the loop
AI Agents applied within and across plans and operations for decision advantage.
Current Warfare
People with decades of single-domain knowledge
Humans connect workflows
Decisions in days
Agentic Warfare
AI models with ~4,000 years of all-domain knowledge
AI agents automatically connect workflows with human oversight
Decision in minutes
Foundations of Agentic Workflows
AI Agents require high-quality data, a platform capable of customization, and an intuitive interface. Build and orchestrate agent workflows for the military at scale.
Continuous improvement with human decisions
Decisions today are communicated via voice and email, and the data is lost. In this new paradigm, every human decision is captured and fed back into an adaptive learning system to continuously improve future decisions. Data informs these systems while staying within the strict guardrails that prevent data leakage.