The Era of Agentic Warfare is Here

Our adversaries are not waiting. AI agents for decision advantage.

Trusted by customers and partners from strategic to tactical and across all security domains.

What Is Agentic Warfare

Large-scale application of AI with humans in the loop

AI Agents applied within and across plans and operations for decision advantage.

Features section blurred background
current warfare

Current Warfare

  • People with decades of single-domain knowledge

  • Humans connect workflows

  • Decisions in days

agentic warfare

Agentic Warfare

  • AI models with ~4,000 years of all-domain knowledge

  • AI agents automatically connect workflows with human oversight

  • Decision in minutes

Overview

Foundations of Agentic Workflows

AI Agents require high-quality data, a platform capable of customization, and an intuitive interface. Build and orchestrate agent workflows for the military at scale.

Adaptive Learning

Continuous improvement with human decisions

Decisions today are communicated via voice and email, and the data is lost. In this new paradigm, every human decision is captured and fed back into an adaptive learning system to continuously improve future decisions. Data informs these systems while staying within the strict guardrails that prevent data leakage.

