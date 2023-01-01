Products
High-Quality Data forAugmented and Virtual Reality
Efficiently Build the Most Immersive and Precise AR/VR Experiences.
Use Cases
Augmented and Virtual Reality
Object Tracking
Audio Transcription
Event Detection
Semantic Linking
What We Do
Collection, Annotation, and Synthetic Data Generation for Augmented and Virtual Reality
Collect High-Quality Data
Collect large volumes of high-quality real-world data
Well-trained global collector workforce
Diverse data types from egocentric videos to LiDAR full room scans
Automated duplicate detection, sensitive data recognition, and quality audit technology
Annotate Data at Scale
Quickly annotate large volumes of data at production quality
Support for a wide variety of annotation types including 3D cuboids, human keypoints, and dense point cloud segmentation
Industry-leading label quality at high volumes
Optimized with human-in-the-loop and ml-powered labeling tools
Synthetically Generated Data
Improve your datasets and optimize your model performance with Scale's Synthetic data
Generate unlimited amounts of high-quality, perfectly labeled data
Infinite varieties of diverse and representative synthetic human data
Realistically animated humans with full-body poses, gestures, and activities
How It Works
How We Provide High-Quality Data
Why Scale
Best-in-class data services to accelerate your capabilities.
Automatic Data Filtering
With automated duplicate and sensitive data detection and removal, you get only the data you need for model performance improvement.
Ensure High-Quality Labels
Automated and human-in-the-loop quality review processes for the highest quality labels.
Human-Centric
Real-world and synthetic data of humans from egocentric viewpoints, interacting with household objects and performing a wide variety of activities.
Manage Bias and Enable Privacy
Advanced tools and best practice methodologies enable privacy and diversity in your real-world and synthetic datasets.
HIGH-QUALITY Data
Get the Data You Need for Your AR/VR Applications
Dense Point Cloud Segmentation
Complex Multimodal Annotation
3D Static and Dynamic Cuboids
Keypoints
Multi-lingual Data Collection and Transcription
Face and Eye Tracking