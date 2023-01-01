High-Quality Data for

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Efficiently Build the Most Immersive and Precise AR/VR Experiences.

Use Cases

Augmented and Virtual Reality

  • Object Tracking

  • Audio Transcription

  • Event Detection

  • Semantic Linking

What We Do

Collection, Annotation, and Synthetic Data Generation for Augmented and Virtual Reality

Collect

Collect High-Quality Data

Collect large volumes of high-quality real-world data

  • Well-trained global collector workforce

  • Diverse data types from egocentric videos to LiDAR full room scans

  • Automated duplicate detection, sensitive data recognition, and quality audit technology

Label

Annotate Data at Scale

Quickly annotate large volumes of data at production quality

  • Support for a wide variety of annotation types including 3D cuboids, human keypoints, and dense point cloud segmentation

  • Industry-leading label quality at high volumes

  • Optimized with human-in-the-loop and ml-powered labeling tools

Generate

Synthetically Generated Data

Improve your datasets and optimize your model performance with Scale's Synthetic data

  • Generate unlimited amounts of high-quality, perfectly labeled data

  • Infinite varieties of diverse and representative synthetic human data

  • Realistically animated humans with full-body poses, gestures, and activities

How It Works

How We Provide High-Quality Data

Why Scale

Best-in-class data services to accelerate your capabilities.

  • filter

    Automatic Data Filtering

    With automated duplicate and sensitive data detection and removal, you get only the data you need for model performance improvement.

  • tag

    Ensure High-Quality Labels

    Automated and human-in-the-loop quality review processes for the highest quality labels.

  • users

    Human-Centric

    Real-world and synthetic data of humans from egocentric viewpoints, interacting with household objects and performing a wide variety of activities.

  • lock

    Manage Bias and Enable Privacy

    Advanced tools and best practice methodologies enable privacy and diversity in your real-world and synthetic datasets.

HIGH-QUALITY Data

Get the Data You Need  for Your AR/VR Applications

  • example-1

    Dense Point Cloud Segmentation

  • example-1

    Complex Multimodal Annotation

  • example-1

    3D Static and Dynamic Cuboids

  • example-1

    Keypoints

  • example-1

    Multi-lingual Data Collection and Transcription

  • example-1

    Face and Eye Tracking

Customers

Trusted by World Class Companies

