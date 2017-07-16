Announcing Our Series A With Accel

We are excited to announce that we have raised a $4.5 million Series A round of funding led by Accel. Along with this funding, Accel’s Daniel Levine has joined Scale’s board. The funding will be used to invest in our rapid growth, expand our offerings, and grow our team.

When we started Scale ten months ago, our goal was to build the simplest API for training data. Since then we have released six APIs (Image Annotation, OCR Transcription, Categorization, Comparison, and Data Collection), and we process millions of API requests each month.

This success has confirmed our conviction that there is no better time than now to build Scale. We are currently at an inflection point in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Just like software before it, AI will have an enormous effect on productivity and enable incredible new technologies. Scale works with many companies and technologies at the forefront of this shift, including self-driving cars, intelligent assistants, and voice analytics. Our customers agree that integrating AI with accurate human intelligence is crucial to building reliable AI technology. As a result, we believe Scale will be a foundation for the next wave of development in AI.

This financing will allow us to grow our engineering, operations, support, marketing, and sales teams to continue on our journey to make our customers more productive and efficient. We’re committed to continuously improving our costs, speed, and quality and to providing a quality customer experience.

We’d also like to thank our colleagues, customers, partners, and investors for supporting on this journey to build APIs for human intelligence. We look forward to continuing to support companies and developers in creating innovative software in the age of AI. This is just the beginning.

We are actively hiring exceptional engineers, designers, AI researchers, and more. If you are interested in joining Scale, check out our careers page.