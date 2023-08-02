Today, we are excited to announce a multi-year strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate enterprise and public sector generative AI adoption. With an exponentially growing number of enterprise and public sector organizations looking to incorporate generative AI (GenAI) to augment their workforce, challenges remain in successfully deploying this technology in production.

In our experience, customer GenAI initiatives often stall after proof of concept because they do not trust and are unable to customize GenAI models with their proprietary data. That is why we are excited to partner with AWS to be their first model customization and evaluation partner to accelerate the GenAI journey. Through this collaboration, AWS customers will be able to leverage the Scale GenAI Platform with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center or on the AWS Marketplace to systematically evaluate their GenAI apps and leverage those insights to further customize, configure, and fine-tune the underlying models – all on top of Amazon Bedrock.

In addition to evaluating and fine-tuning models, Public Sector customers can access Scale Donovan through the AWS Marketplace. Donovan is an AI platform built for government organizations with federal security requirements in mind. Donovan uncovers insights and expedites traditional workflows to drive mission success. Public sector teams can leverage existing AWS infrastructure services to host Donovan and access leading GenAI models on secure networks. Our commercial customers have realized increased worker productivity by implementing AI in production systems, and with Donovan, the public sector can also achieve better mission outcomes.

To learn more about the partnership, visit our Scale AWS partner page or engage with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center which pairs you with AWS strategy and science experts.