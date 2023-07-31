Scale’s New Hub: Budapest

Scale is thrilled to announce that we are expanding our operations to the historic and incredibly vibrant city of Budapest. This expansion brings with it an array of exciting opportunities for professionals looking to accelerate the development of AI applications. With the addition of our Budapest office, Scale joins an up-and-coming community of technology companies and startups in Hungary.

Scale’s Engineering arm has long been a leader in combining the power of AI and Machine Learning with technical, engineering expertise. As a full-stack solutions provider and technical expert, Scale’s team works with companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta.

Russell Kaplan, Engineering Director at Scale, is also excited to tap into the wealth of talent in Budapest, and to continue to expand Scale’s presence in Europe: “Scale began its European expansion when we acquired SiaSearch, a leading data management platform. This acquisition helped broaden our footprint in European markets and deepen the technical expertise within our company.”

Scale’s Engineering team is comprised of experts working on the most advanced and pressing technologies of our time. Beyond the immense scope of hard work, Scale’s engineering culture and reputation precedes it! As the host of Generative AI Hackathons and other AI/ML community events, Scale plans to bring these events to our new European office.

Engineering Manager and Berlin Office Lead, Mark Pfeiffer says, "As a part of Scale AI post the acquisition of SiaSearch, I've witnessed a remarkable commitment to fostering talent in Berlin. Our growth in technical expertise and ownership over key products makes it an incredibly exciting place to work right now! I'm truly excited to take our growth in Europe to the next level and further grow the team in Budapest!"

During the first week of August, Bay-Area based Scaliens will be in Budapest to meet the team on the ground there, and to host recruiting events. If you are interested in joining an event, I will be hosting a Tech Talk, followed by the opportunity to network and exchange ideas on continued advancements and the future of AI.

Scale Software Engineering Manager, Gianluca Bobbio, says of his work, and of the engineering culture: “At Scale, you'll find an environment that pushes boundaries, embodies the entrepreneurial spirit, yet offers the stability of an AI industry giant. We're not just following AI trends, we're setting them together. Join us on this journey to help shape the AI landscape.”

Scale is in an exciting place where growth opportunities in the AI domain organically grow your career, too. Working at Scale allows members of every team to work with high visibility customers and contribute to solving world-wide problems. Beyond our Berlin and Budapest offices, Scale is expanding across Europe. Check out Scale.com/careers for more information about roles currently hiring.