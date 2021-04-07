Scale AI Named to CB Insights’ AI 100 2021 List

We are honored to share that Scale AI has been named to CB Insights’ AI 100 2021 ranking of the most innovative private AI startups – highlighting our leading data annotation services.

Five years ago, we built the foundational infrastructure for AI applications, labeling data to generate high-quality, large-scale training datasets. This past year, we expanded beyond data annotation launching Scale Nucleus to provide a single platform for dataset management, data selection and data annotation, to model development. Today, Scale AI serves as a trusted partner for organizations across industries like finance, transportation, e-commerce and more.

All companies recognized on CB Insights’ list are private companies providing data infrastructure and hardware for AI applications, as well as those optimizing machine learning workflows and applying AI across a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, agriculture, insurance and more. The CB Insights research team selected the list based on patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength and tech novelty.

Looking ahead, Scale AI will continue to develop new products and services that address every phase of the AI development lifecycle to ensure Scale is the unified platform for AI development. If you’re interested in joining us on our mission of accelerating the development of AI, check out our open positions.