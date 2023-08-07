Chegg Partners with Scale AI to Build Custom LLM for an Improved Learning Experience

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first online learning company, announced today its partnership with Scale AI, a leader in delivering high-quality training data for AI applications, to develop a proprietary large language model (LLM) to provide a generative learning experience for Chegg subscribers.

Scale helps customer build custom LLMs for their highest priority business use cases. Chegg’s LLM will be specifically trained in education, leveraging the data, proprietary content, and the 150,000 subject matter experts that are unique to Chegg, creating a personalized and significantly enhanced learning experience for Chegg Study and Chegg Study Pack subscribers.

“This partnership will accelerate our ability to bring generative AI tools—built for personalized learning—to all Chegg students beginning now and continuing into 2024,” said Dan Rosensweig, President and CEO of Chegg. “Scale is a category leader in the AI space, and they have the proven ability to help organizations scale and reach their business objectives. We are excited about the future of this partnership, and how it will impact learners.”

Over the past several months, Chegg and Scale tested a successful pilot of the AI experience for students. As part of the partnership, Chegg has named category exclusivity in the educational market. With Chegg’s new learning experience, students can access new conversational and personalized learning pathways tailored to their individual learning styles.

“The partnership with Scale will allow us to develop new AI and machine learning models unique to Chegg and help us accelerate the annotating and categorizing of data in order to make high-quality datasets and train our AI platforms while maintaining our own IP,” said Nathan Schultz, Chief Operating Officer of Chegg.

Read the full press release.

