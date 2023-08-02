Over the past week, we’ve received thoughtful questions from our customers, partners, and contributors, asking whether Meta’s investment will affect our independence, operations, and relationships.

Let us be clear: Scale remains an independent company. Unlike other recent deals in the AI space, Scale is not integrating our business operations with Meta. Scale will not provide Meta with access to Scale internal systems or to our customers’ confidential information. And while the agreement will extend Meta’s commercial relationship with Scale, that relationship will include the same protections—and restrictions—that apply to other Scale customers.

Scale and the Board are steadfastly dedicated to operating with the utmost integrity. Alex will continue to support Scale’s mission as a member of the company's Board of Directors, and is committed to doing so in compliance with best practices of corporate governance. This includes a clear understanding of his fiduciary duty to Scale, its employees, investors and customers. Like any outside director of Scale, Alex will not be involved in day-to-day company management or operations, including any customer or contributor operations. Further, he, like all our directors and employees, will continue to be required to safeguard confidential information related to Scale's operations and customers and protect against any improper disclosure. Our conflict of interest guidelines and protections include recusal to manage potential conflicts, including conflicts around exposure to confidential or competitively sensitive information.

Ensuring customer trust has been and will always be a top priority for Scale. We continue to provide robust technical and policy safeguards to protect customers' confidential information. Nothing has changed about our commitment to protecting customer data.

A few important points to remember:

Customer data stays safe and separate. We keep each customer’s data and operations securely isolated within our systems so they don’t mix with anyone else’s.

Security is built into everything we do. From our infrastructure to our internal processes and product features, we use multiple layers of protection to keep data secure and available.

We’re independently tested and certified. Top security firms regularly test our systems, and we meet strict industry standards like SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP.

Our customers are our top priority, and protecting their data through industry-leading security is essential to earning and keeping their trust. We remain committed to ongoing investment in these areas and to consistently delivering world-class AI services.