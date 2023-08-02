Scale AI is proud to announce Defense Llama, the Large Language Model (LLM) built on Meta’s Llama 3 that is specifically customized and fine-tuned to support American national security missions. Defense Llama, available exclusively in controlled U.S. government environments within Scale Donovan, empowers our service members and national security professionals to apply the power of generative AI to their unique use cases, such as planning military or intelligence operations and understanding adversary vulnerabilities.

Scale used fine-tuned data from our Data Engine to configure the parameters of Defense Llama. This enables it to respond to defense-related questions and scenarios. For example, a military planner may need to understand how an adversary would plan an attack against a U.S. military base and explore possible ways to counter such an attack so they can prepare effective contingencies. Additionally, Defense Llama provides responses that adhere to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)’s style and tone of writing to increase the relevance for national security users.

Defense Llama was trained on a vast dataset, including military doctrine, international humanitarian law, and relevant policies designed to align with the Department of Defense (DoD) guidelines for armed conflict as well as the DoD’s Ethical Principles for Artificial Intelligence. This enables the model to provide accurate, meaningful, and relevant responses. Scale is proud to enable U.S. national security personnel to use generative AI safely and securely for defense and intelligence-specific applications.

This capability stems from a collaboration among Meta, Scale AI, and defense experts to use the leading open source LLM to create an AI system that can effectively support the unique needs of military operators, strategic planners, and decision-makers.

Our open source Llama models have tremendous potential to support America’s safety and security and keep our country globally competitive. We are excited to partner with companies like Scale AI to advance this vision and bring the advantages of Llama to the U.S. national security enterprise

David Wehner, Chief Strategy Officer, Meta

Supporting American national security is an important component of the work we do at Scale. With Defense Llama, our service members can now better harness generative AI to address their specific mission needs.

Alexandr Wang, CEO, Scale AI

Defense Llama is now available for integration into various defense systems, including command and control platforms, intelligence analysis tools, and decision-support systems. Scale AI is committed to ongoing collaboration with the defense community to ensure Defense Llama remains a trusted and effective asset for U.S. military and intelligence operations.



