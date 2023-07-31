Scale's Second Generative AI Hackathon

On July 15th, Scale AI hosted its second Generative AI Hackathon, bringing together talented developers, data scientists, and AI enthusiasts from around the world. The hackathon fostered creative projects, featured cute puppies, and showcased the potential of Generative AI in solving real-world challenges. Hackers created projects that leveraged the power of AI to address various domains, from code generation and bioinformatics to natural language processing and immersive experiences.​​

Winning Projects

There were a multitude of remarkable projects but the standout projects from the hackathon were:

First place: YOBO (You Only Build Once)

Winners: Baladhurgesh Paramasivan, Joshua Dai, Shreyas Agarwal, and Raul Molina

YOBO, or You Only Build Once, took first place. YOBO presented an online tool that streamlines the process of converting ideas into reality. The tool requires no setup and offers a visually intuitive depiction of the code architecture, making it easy to comprehend for users. Furthermore, YOBO generates initial code snippets, enabling developers to kickstart their projects efficiently. The tool can be explored here.

Second place, Best use of Chroma: Protex

Winners: Shawn Dimantha, Alex Beatson, Rohit Dilip, and Ishaan Javali

Protex, took second place as well as the best use of Chroma award. Protex wowed the judges with its search engine for proteins. Researchers could describe the protein they sought, obtain CLIP-like embeddings, and locate the closest matches. This breakthrough technology can significantly reduce the time and effort required in pharmaceutical research, potentially leading to groundbreaking medical discoveries.

Third place, Best use of Modal: Kaboom

Winners: Divya Amirtharaj, Chloe Loughridge, Jothi Ramaswamy, Moritz Stephan, and Joshua Fang

Kaboom unleashed creativity by turning direct messages (DMs) into engaging comic strips and won third place and the Best Use of Modal award. Using Generative AI, this project transformed ordinary conversations into visually captivating narratives, offering an innovative way to communicate and share stories.

​​Best Use of OpenAI and Audience Choice Award: Enable

Winners: Jayaditya Sethi and Ethan Jagoda

The Best Use of OpenAI prize was awarded to Enable. Enable focused on transforming natural language requests into fully functional, modular prosthetic devices to enhance accessibility and independence. The seamless integration of OpenAI's technology into this project showcased the potential of AI to create positive and transformative solutions for real-world problems. Enable also won the Audience Choice award.

Best Productivity Hack: Bob the Cloud Builder

Winners: Mihir Chintawar and Kiran Illindala

The Best Productivity Hack prize was awarded to Bob the Cloud Builder. This project revolved around Agentic Cloud deployment, where the system learns common patterns and combines them to optimize cloud-based operations. This creative use of generative AI opens up new possibilities for streamlining cloud deployment processes, saving time, and boosting overall productivity. Bob the Cloud Builder's impressive implementation stood out for its practicality and efficiency, making it a well-deserved winner in the hackathon.

Best Frontend (Vercel): Agent83

Winners: Kai Hayden, Ryan Xu, and Shahan Nedadahandeh

Agent83 won the Best Frontend prize sponsored by Vercel. Agent83 is an AI-powered search engine that utilizes natural language queries to perform keyword-based searches on an LLM-generated search index. The intuitive frontend developed on Vercel showcased the team's design prowess, making the user experience engaging and effortless.

Best Use of Spellbook: Dream with Vision Pro

Winners: Molly Cantillon, Sigil Wen, Rahul Chalamala, and Jonathan Lei

Dream with Vision Pro secured the Best Use of Spellbook prize. Dream with Vision Pro was an inspiring lucid text-to-3D tool built with the Apple VisionOS SDK. Harnessing the capabilities of multiple AI technologies, including Scale’s Spellbook platform, OpenAI's GPT-4, and Shap-E, Modal, Replicate, and the Meta Quest 2, this project allows users to transform their imaginations into stunning immersive experiences. The clever integration of Spellbook demonstrated how AI could be leveraged to unlock new levels of creativity and enable users to bring their dreams to life in vibrant 3D environments.

Prompt Engineering Part 2 with Riley Goodside

Riley Goodside, Scale’s Staff Prompt Engineer and a leading figure in the AI and prompt engineering domain delivered an insightful session on Prompt Engineering. His presentation dove deep into advanced techniques to fine-tune AI models effectively. Attendees learned about cutting-edge strategies for prompt design and optimization, gaining valuable insights that they could apply to their own AI projects.

Conclusion

Our Second Generative AI Hackathon showcased the potential impact of Generative AI across diverse fields, including prosthetics, biotech, and infrastructure. The winners, YOBO, Protex, Kaboom, and other remarkable projects, demonstrated the power of AI-driven hacks in simplifying tasks, accelerating research, and creating captivating experiences. As the AI landscape continues to evolve, Scale will continue to host events like this to bring together builders and inspire the next generation of AI enthusiasts to push the boundaries of what is possible. The Hackathon was generously sponsored by our partners Index Ventures, Chroma, Vercel, Modal, and Cometeer. Congratulations to all the participants, winners, volunteers, and sponsors for making the Second Generative AI Hackathon unforgettable!