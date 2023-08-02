Welcome to Human in the Loop.

About the Episode

In this episode, Scale’s Hans Husmann (Head of Engagement Management, Enterprise) and Shruti Tandulwadikar (Engagement Management Lead) unpack one of the biggest blockers to enterprise AI adoption: the human element. They dive into why GenAI deployment isn’t just a technical challenge, how change management and trust shape real adoption, and why subject matter experts are the key to unlocking production use. They also explore compliance concerns, the shift from deterministic to probabilistic systems, and what it takes to get stakeholder buy-in for AI that truly works in the enterprise.

Don’t underestimate the human bottleneck: Change management is key. Success depends on helping employees trust, understand, and integrate AI into their daily workflows.





Design for ambiguity, not determinism: Traditional enterprise systems assume predictable outputs. GenAI systems are probabilistic and adaptive. Deployment strategies must shift accordingly, with new mental models for testing, trust, and control.





Build with the end user, not just the use case: Enterprise deployments must reflect real workflows, team dynamics, and internal language and need subject matter experts in the loop to ground the system in context.





Adoption requires a feedback loop: Build continuous feedback into your solution lifecycle to drive engagement, trust, and product quality over time.





Top-down buy-in changes everything: Enterprise AI needs an executive champion. When leaders actively back the deployment and communicate its purpose, it reduces resistance, aligns incentives, and accelerates adoption across the org.

Watch the full episode or read the transcript of their conversation below.

Challenges of Deploying GenAI Solutions to the Enterprise

Hans: Today we're talking about the challenges of deploying Gen AI solutions to the enterprise, particularly the human challenges. What a lot of us have seen, and I don't need to tell anyone who's listening, is that Gen AI is everywhere. Where it isn't, really, is in production in large enterprises, which is interesting given that almost every CEO on every public markets announcement talks about it.

So what's the issue there? Scale's mission is very much about bringing the human element to AI, both in production in the data generation business with the model builders, and certainly in the enterprise business that Shruti and I are part of. What we find is interesting. The use cases run from a POC, from a pilot, to production.

The challenges that our colleagues have talked about in a prior episode on the technical side are real, and they are to be figured out. But what Shruti and I have often found in our work with leading enterprises in America and around the world is that it's often a human problem, a change management problem, an organizational problem.

Shruti, you see it day-to-day on the ground, and I would love to hear a little bit about your perspective.

Shruti: Yeah, absolutely, Hans, and I couldn't agree more. Drawing a parallel to back when we were in consulting and doing tangentially related work, we saw that the implementation isn't just about the solution you're delivering. It's about how people are going to use the solution, trust the solution, and understand the solution. It's really about the people, and that's exactly what you were saying. Traditionally, in tech deployments and consulting, we were dealing with systems and outputs that were very deterministic, where you knew the input and you knew the output, and you were able to test for that output. But now we've shifted away from that trend and we're moving towards systems that are more probabilistic. They have a mind of their own and may not behave in the way you expect them to behave.

The Role of Leadership

Shruti: The question now becomes: how do we influence decision making and how do we influence people's thinking and behavior when you can no longer control the output of your systems?

Hans: Yeah, it's funny that you say that because to me, that was already very hard in a deterministic world to get the change management right and move people from A to B on a very defined technical solution. But it almost sounds like with this undetermined outcome of what the model is going to do, it's a harder problem to manage with the people on the ground.

Shruti: Absolutely. It is a harder problem because it requires a lot of change management, and change management is not an easy skill. You're dealing with different personalities, emotions, and the real-world politics of an organizational landscape. There are so many factors that come into change management; it's a very hard skill and a tough problem to solve. For me personally, coming from consulting, I thought the biggest difference going from the deterministic to the probabilistic world would be the pace at which we work. There's a general notion that AI is really fast-moving and fast-evolving, and things will happen a lot faster. But it's not so much the pace of work. What I'm finding is that the biggest difference is the ambiguity and the fact that you're working with an emergent technology that is evolving on its own. The combination of those two makes it a very hard problem to solve.

Hans: Yeah. We've talked about this in the past, but it's this dual challenge. There's this magic product which writes emails, does very mundane tasks, but also increasingly very creative tasks at record speed. It doesn't need sleep and can work through weekends, days, and nights. You have all these possibilities with the technology, and then you have the humans implementing something where they could very realistically see, "Wow, is this going to do my job tomorrow?" That is probably really hard. If you build a solution that the CEO wants to work and it's working, there's this fear of people losing their job. Is that something you've seen as well in your work?

Shruti: To some extent, yes. And it's a fair concern. For example, one of the customers I'm working with currently has people who've been in their jobs for 20 or 25 years. When we come in wanting to deploy this new technology and change their way of working, they sometimes see it as a disruption. From their perspective, what you're really asking them to do is change their behavior, trust something completely new, shift their mindset, and give up a little control.

That's a hard thing to ask of someone. For someone who's been so attached to their work for so long, it's also pretty emotional. It can get political because there are so many more decision-makers involved. So, it's also a matter of how we frame the message to them that we aren't here to replace you or take over the jobs you've been doing. It's to augment the work that you've been doing and to complement you to improve the overall productivity.

Hans: Yeah, I'd love to touch for a few moments on where we are in the lifecycle of these deployments. GPT launched a few years ago. A lot of enterprises hired a Head of AI. And as I said before, it's such a big topic in every discussion. But what we find is that we do a lot of pilots with our customers, and it's very experimental and at the beginning of the lifecycle, which is a disconnect. How are customers reacting to that?

Shruti: It's still somewhat true. We are still pretty early in the overall enterprise AI adoption journey and we're not at a point where we're seeing a ton of maturity when it comes to putting solutions in production. But the willingness to experiment and the willingness to try it out has gone up from where it was before. It's also interesting because previously, when these deployments started out, to your point, they were smaller experiments and pilots where people were testing the technology to see what it did. Now, the shift has become more towards leaders thinking strategically about their most important business processes to apply AI to, or their most important problems to solve using AI. That strategic thinking is indicative that this will be a pretty transformative wave in the future.

Unlocking Adoption

Hans: Something I find interesting is that there seem to be way higher expectations on outcomes. The acceptance level of what a good outcome looks like on the model output is arguably unreasonably higher than what you would expect from a normal employee. What are your thoughts on mitigating this or explaining this to customers in terms of accuracy levels?

Shruti: I think it's because everyone wants a near-perfect model, but these models aren't always perfect. They have to be calibrated to produce a certain outcome. They'll get close to that outcome, but they may only get close three out of five times that you try it. There's a certain amount of subjectivity and calibration that goes into the process that requires a shift in thinking and user behavior that we need to account for. Hans, I'm curious from your perspective, what are you seeing at the macro level? Apart from these existing active engagements, what are you seeing as a more macro-level trend in terms of how things are evolving?

Hans: What's interesting, having been in these deployments for a few years now, is what we see in every account. You have crazy, powerful models, and everyone gets a license and tries out the model. People use it, sometimes going rogue, and we can talk about compliance and security issues in enterprises as well. But the larger theme, and we talk about this at Scale, is that the barrier to real adoption is that subject-matter-expert, human-in-the-loop input into your solutions. This is now a standard approach on all our engagements.

Our solution won't be great unless we really capture the individual context of the industry. But then two banks can be very dissimilar. In financial services, a way they run their business is their unique way of operating. Capturing that in the model and into the process output is something we've seen across every engagement. And despite all the implementation project challenges, it's probably the key unlock to get people to use the solutions.

Our colleagues talked about it in an earlier episode, but this human-in-the-loop data flywheel of capturing an initial fast output, and then asking, 'Accountant X, financial analyst Y, what do you think of this output? Does that work in your context with your kind of data?' and feeding that back into the model is ultimately what will get people to adopt it. They'll adopt it if they feel like, 'Hey, I'm frustrated by this output, but I can give feedback, it gets better, and I'm being heard.' That talks a lot about... I don't want to say the model being empathetic to your thoughts, but ultimately that's what really good management is all about. We see this in our daily jobs.

If you don't take the feedback from your reports and employees seriously, and there is no action or outcome, over time, these people churn. They leave the company. The same is true for all of our solutions. If the end users don't see any feedback from their input, the solution just won't be used. That's an interesting pattern.

Solutions

Something we briefly touched on earlier is this whole compliance and regulatory concern. What we also see at a lot of clients is that there are so many barriers to ingesting the company's proprietary data into the models that arguably something worse happens: people go rogue. They use their private GPT license and drop very, very sensitive client data into GPT. What are your thoughts there on what can be done and should be done?

Shruti: It's a good question. A lot of the customers we work with are in these very highly regulated industries where protecting sensitive and confidential data is of the utmost importance. We take extra steps in our process, even at the very beginning, when we're designing the deployment and coming up with the initial project plan.

We take extra caution to involve all of the appropriate parties—for example, legal, info security, and privacy—all of these people that would have a vested interest in that data being mishandled. We work to understand the repercussions, the consequences, and the level of tolerance, which is typically zero tolerance. Then we can offer solutions like red teaming, guardrails, or additional governance, and make sure we're applying responsible AI principles to our deployment to promote very safe and ethical AI use.

Hans: Which is interesting and comes back to Scale's original mission of helping put the human in the loop and elevate the human in AI deployments. That is what we're really getting to. With these models, these deployments, and frankly, with incredibly new technology, you have to be really careful how people perceive things. A lot of what the two of us are doing with our customers is making sure that what we're building technically comes in at the right place and at the right level at the customer. And I know you have done a tremendous job at communicating. Getting a very powerful solution is only as powerful as the person who communicates what it's doing. That's been very fascinating to see.

Shruti: The other thing that lends itself to this is the importance of having stakeholder buy-in for your solution. Having a great solution and strong communication is important, but it doesn't lead to anything if there's no buyer on the other end. It's also a matter of finding the solution that is really exciting—that people want to invest in and build out. That then sets the tone throughout the organization, especially if it's coming from leadership, to switch the mindset from resistance to adoption.

One of the key blockers we see is that people are initially very skeptical of the solution. They don't want to trust it, they don't know why we're doing it, and they're happy with the way things are currently being done. But the second you have that person at the top saying, 'We should do this. Here's why we should do this, and here's the real impact it will provide,' that immediately sets the tone. Influencing that person, communicating with that person, and setting the messaging with that person is really key.

Hans: Let me spend a few minutes, without totally giving our secret sauce away, talking about the human element. We've talked a lot about 'the human,' but what we haven't talked about is the actual human who does this at Scale. We always say we design systems around people, not the other way around. We really figure out who the end user is, how they are using the tool we're building, and ultimately, what they like, what they dislike, and how this needs to be communicated. All of this happens in the role of the Engagement Manager, which is our team. There's a 'job description' way of talking about it, but the mission our team often talks about is solving the human problems of enterprise deployments.

Conclusion

Very interesting discussion. Shruti, thanks for joining me today and going into the details here. Make sure to subscribe to the channel and tune in next time. And again, Shruti, thank you a lot for joining us. And thanks, everyone, for listening in.