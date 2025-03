Scale AI, a leader in building frontier AI solutions, and Inception, a G42 company developing AI-native products for enterprises, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating global AI adoption across the public and private sector. The partnership agreement was signed between Ashish Koshy, COO of Inception and Trevor Thompson, Global Managing Director at Scale AI.

The collaboration brings together Scale AI’s broad model training expertise with Inception’s innovative AI product focus. The initiative will begin in the UAE, with plans to expand into additional international markets. Under the partnership, Scale and Inception will collaborate to build high-impact AI solutions focusing on government, investment, corporate and healthcare use cases. To enable this, the companies will jointly create industry-specific evaluation datasets to help businesses and public sector entities understand the performance of their AI applications.

Additionally, Scale AI will offer comprehensive post-training support, including Supervised Fine-Tuning (SFT) and Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), for new large language models developed by Inception.

"Together, Inception and Scale can accelerate the international adoption of AI by combining Scale’s frontier AI expertise with Inception’s commitment to the Global South and domain knowledge across government, investment and healthcare.” said Trevor Thompson, Global Managing Director at Scale AI.

"This agreement marks another step in our commitment to advancing global AI innovation. Scale AI’s broad expertise together with Inception’s AI-native domain specific products will fast track product development, help enhance our offerings and pursue shared commercial opportunities. Furthermore, this agreement underscores our dedication to driving impactful change and creating value on a global scale.", said Ashish Koshy, COO of Inception.