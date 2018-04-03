Introducing Teams

You can now be a part of a team on Scale! Until recently, only the original creator of a task could access its history, visually inspect responses, and provide direct feedback on quality. It was a hurdle to our users getting the fullest possible value out of our platform. That's why we're excited to announce Teams, which will allow multiple users to have access to the same set of tasks.

Inviting team members

To take advantage of Teams, head over to “Your Team” in your settings menu. As a team administrator, you can invite new team members, manage existing teammates, and update your team name and payment information.

Shared task history

All members in a team will have access to the team's full Task History on the Scale dashboard. Team members can also quickly access team API keys and create new tasks as part of the team.

Quality assurance audit

All team members have access to our Quality Assurance tool, where you can grab a random sample of completed tasks (filterable by task type, completion date, and more) and audit task responses using the same interface that our workers use to complete tasks.

We hope that this improves your Scale experience! If you have questions or other feedback, we'd love to hear from you.