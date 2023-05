Scale AI is proud to announce that the Information Security Management System (ISMS) for Scale’s AI data platform is now certified to meet ISO 27001 standards.

As a cloud-based data platform for AI, our customers need to be confident that we securely handle their data. The ISO 27001 standard is a globally recognized information security standard developed and maintained by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Our commitment to enterprise-grade security is one reason leading ML teams such as NVIDIA, Toyota Research Institute, Open AI, and more rely on Scale to accelerate the development of their AI applications. If you’d like further details on Scale's ISO 27001 certificate, please contact us at security@scale.com or sales@scale.com