MCIT & Scale AI: Paving the Way for Qatar’s Digital Future

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Scale AI, the leader in frontier AI solutions, are announcing a strategic, long-term partnership to drive Qatar’s digital transformation. This partnership will support Qatar’s National Development Strategy and Digital Agenda 2030. This is a significant milestone in Qatar’s efforts to modernize government operations, enhance public services, and build a future-ready workforce.

To start, MCIT and Scale AI will begin a comprehensive exploration of opportunities where AI can streamline processes and deliver significant operational and societal improvements.

By using AI-driven approaches—such as predictive modeling, automation, and intelligent data analysis—this work will enhance key sectors outlined in Qatar’s National Development Strategy 3 (NDS3). For example, applying AI-driven approaches will allow for better legal efficiencies through a civil judicial research tool, improved regulatory review processes through automation, and enhanced healthcare administration for better patient experiences. Longer term, the partnership will assess how AI can personalize education, optimize urban planning, strengthen financial systems, and build more sustainability initiatives.

As a central component to the partnership, Scale AI will lead an upskilling initiative to empower Qatari government employees, schoolchildren, and college students with essential AI skills. This will be done through targeted training sessions and hands-on workshops, which will allow Qatar to develop robust capabilities without relying on external expertise.

Since 2019, Scale has powered the development of nearly every large language model, and will use this knowledge - in partnership with MCIT - to support Qatar’s long-term digital transformation, economic growth, and global leadership in responsible AI adoption.