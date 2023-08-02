Today, we are excited to announce a collaboration with Azure AI to accelerate enterprise generative AI adoption with fine-tuned Azure AI models. Enterprises looking to implement agentic Generative AI in their organizations struggle to make AI work well with their unique data, systems, and processes. With Scale’s expertise in data transformation, fine-tuning, and building end-to-end Generative AI solutions combined with the power of Azure AI services, enterprises benefit from a complete AI solution offering.

This collaboration helps improve the performance of AI-driven applications and Azure AI services, such as Azure AI Agent Service while reducing production time and driving business impact.​ Scale will enhance the performance of Azure AI models, including Azure OpenAI Service and Model as a Service models, by helping enterprises build end-to-end Generative AI solutions, fine-tuning and customization, data transformation, and specialized Generative AI expertise.

With this collaboration, Scale and Azure AI customers benefit from reduced time-to-production, improved performance, and increased business impact for their Generative AI solutions.

In the coming months, Scale will offer these enhanced fine-tuned models for Azure AI Agent Service. For more details, please refer to the Azure AI blog or start accelerating your AI initiatives today by booking a demo below.