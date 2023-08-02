Earlier this year, I made the exciting decision to join Scale. This move marks the next chapter in a journey I've been deeply passionate about for years—exploring how we can harness the power of AI to create meaningful opportunities for people around the world. At Pesto, we were guided by the belief that “Talent is universal, but opportunity is not.” Today, collaborating with leading AI companies to shape the next generation of generative AI represents one of the most significant opportunities available to global talent. As AI continues to grow, it’s clear that we’ll need a lot more high quality data which can be delivered by talent globally.

That’s why I’m thrilled to share that the Pesto team has joined Scale. This feels like a natural progression of our vision.



Together, we’re working to create new economic opportunities and help more people leverage their skills to contribute to the development of AI. However, this also means that we’re sunsetting Pesto.

It’s been an incredible experience building Pesto for 7 years and I continue to be excited to explore what this network of talent can do. I believe that there is no ceiling, which is why I joined Scale.

The last 7 years have been full of challenges, opportunities and learnings. I want to push the boundaries of what’s possible and Scale is just the right place to do that.