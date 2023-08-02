With the rapid advancement of AI model capabilities, it is necessary, now more than ever, to test and evaluate AI systems to ensure that it is safe to deploy for its intended use case. While AI developers aim to make models safe, unforeseen vulnerabilities like model hallucinations or bias still exist. As the government looks to adopt and scale their use of AI, it is critical that they are acquiring and using safe, ethical and responsible AI systems.

Scale AI is committed to promoting AI safety. Through our test and evaluation offering, Scale Evaluation, customers can measure AI performance, safety, and reliability using industry-leading benchmarks. Leading commercial and public sector organizations including OpenAI and CDAO use Scale Evaluation to assess AI safety.

Scale’s commitment to AI safety extends beyond our customers.

These partnerships have helped us improve and refine our test and evaluation approach and maintain the highest standard for AI evaluation. We built Scale Evaluation leveraging our deep expertise from developing, fine-tuning, and testing AI models for customers. Scale Evaluation is underpinned by our T&E white paper methodology that defines an industry-leading technical framework for AI evaluation.

Scale Evaluation equips public sector organizations with the tools required to fulfill the requirements outlined by the Biden-Harris Administration’s AI Executive Order and OMB Memorandum. By using the comprehensive suite of tools and resources within Scale Evaluation, agencies can identify AI risks, simulate and measure AI in real-world context, and understand model performance. Furthermore, Scale Evaluation facilitates the assessment and continuous improvement of AI systems, ensuring they are both effective and compliant with federal mandates.

As the landscape of AI evolves, Scale AI continues to define the frontier of safety and standardization in AI deployments. Our rigorous approach through Scale Evaluation, combined with strategic partnerships and initiatives like SEAL, underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing AI safety and reliability. Learn more about how Scale Evaluation can support your agency's responsible AI needs today.