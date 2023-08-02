Products
Scale Achieves FedRAMP HIGH Authorization
We are thrilled to announce that Scale AI has achieved FedRAMP® HIGH authorization, a
monumental achievement that solidifies our commitment to delivering secure, cutting-edge AI
solutions to federal agencies. With this authorization, we’re proud to offer the full power of Scale Data Engine, GenAI Platform (SGP), and Donovan, along with our rigorous
Test and Evaluation (T&E) process, to help federal agencies unlock the potential of AI in a
secure and compliant environment. This milestone reflects our unwavering dedication to
supporting the federal government with transformative AI technologies that drive innovation and mission success. Federal agencies can now access industry-leading tools through Scale AI to optimize AI model performance and meet the rigorous security and compliance
requirements for public sector missions.
Scale Data Engine is recognized as the premier solution for curating and labeling massive
datasets that power the latest advancements in generative AI, computer vision, and machine
learning models. Our platform accelerates the development of trustworthy AI systems by
ensuring that the underlying data is accurate, high-quality, and comprehensive. As a result,
government agencies can deploy AI solutions across a wide variety of critical missions across
several modalities - geospatial, multimodal, and text annotation.
With the addition of Scale GenAI Platform (SGP), federal agencies have powerful
tools at their disposal to develop, test, evaluate, and monitor AI applications. Our Test and
Evaluation (T&E) process is a foundational element that ensures these systems are safe,
performant, and reliable, especially in mission-critical environments. Scale’s solutions
incorporate T&E at every layer, from data labeling to model development, ensuring that AI
technologies meet the stringent requirements of public sector customers.
Beyond data and AI development capabilities, Scale Donovan is a large language model (LLM)
enterprise chat application that can operationalize agentic AI Assistants built with SGP.
Donovan, which is LLM agnostic, enhances operational efficiency by providing real-time insights
and AI-driven collaboration, enabling agencies to streamline workflows, leverage leading AI
models, and improve mission execution. As new workflows and use cases are identified,
Donovan and SGP provide the necessary foundation to test, integrate and leverage Generative
AI for responsible mission impact.
Scale’s Commitment to Security in Federal Data Environments
Scale’s platform is designed to address the complex security challenges that are unique to the
public sector. Our Security Team is dedicated to meeting the needs of agencies handling
sensitive, highly regulated data. Whether it’s safeguarding classified information or ensuringcompliance with FedRAMP’s strict standards, Scale’s team works tirelessly to support the
diverse security demands of our public sector customers.
Achieving FedRAMP HIGH authorization is a testament to our ongoing commitment to
protecting the federal government’s most sensitive data. This authorization allows Scale to
provide secure cloud environments that support a broad spectrum of sensitive data, ensuring
compliance with Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other federal security
requirements. Additionally, by supporting classified environments (SIPR/JWICS) in DoD and
Intelligence Community (IC) settings, along with unclassified environments for civilian agencies,
Scale delivers mission-critical success across the entire federal landscape. Scale AI has also
earned Impact Level 4 (IL-4) Provisional Authorization from the Defense Information Systems
Agency (DISA).
As we continue to drive innovation, Scale remains committed to providing secure, AI-driven
solutions that empower the federal government. Through the strength of Scale Data Engine,
GenAI Platform, Donovan, and our robust Test and Evaluation, we are helping
federal agencies achieve their missions with safe, secure, and transformative AI capabilities. Learn how we can help your organization at https://scale.com/federal