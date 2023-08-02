Scale Achieves FedRAMP HIGH Authorization

We are thrilled to announce that Scale AI has achieved FedRAMP® HIGH authorization, a

monumental achievement that solidifies our commitment to delivering secure, cutting-edge AI

solutions to federal agencies. With this authorization, we’re proud to offer the full power of Scale Data Engine, GenAI Platform (SGP), and Donovan, along with our rigorous

Test and Evaluation (T&E) process, to help federal agencies unlock the potential of AI in a

secure and compliant environment. This milestone reflects our unwavering dedication to

supporting the federal government with transformative AI technologies that drive innovation and mission success. Federal agencies can now access industry-leading tools through Scale AI to optimize AI model performance and meet the rigorous security and compliance

requirements for public sector missions.



Scale Data Engine is recognized as the premier solution for curating and labeling massive

datasets that power the latest advancements in generative AI, computer vision, and machine

learning models. Our platform accelerates the development of trustworthy AI systems by

ensuring that the underlying data is accurate, high-quality, and comprehensive. As a result,

government agencies can deploy AI solutions across a wide variety of critical missions across

several modalities - geospatial, multimodal, and text annotation.



With the addition of Scale GenAI Platform (SGP), federal agencies have powerful

tools at their disposal to develop, test, evaluate, and monitor AI applications. Our Test and

Evaluation (T&E) process is a foundational element that ensures these systems are safe,

performant, and reliable, especially in mission-critical environments. Scale’s solutions

incorporate T&E at every layer, from data labeling to model development, ensuring that AI

technologies meet the stringent requirements of public sector customers.

Beyond data and AI development capabilities, Scale Donovan is a large language model (LLM)

enterprise chat application that can operationalize agentic AI Assistants built with SGP.

Donovan, which is LLM agnostic, enhances operational efficiency by providing real-time insights

and AI-driven collaboration, enabling agencies to streamline workflows, leverage leading AI

models, and improve mission execution. As new workflows and use cases are identified,

Donovan and SGP provide the necessary foundation to test, integrate and leverage Generative

AI for responsible mission impact.

Scale’s Commitment to Security in Federal Data Environments

Scale’s platform is designed to address the complex security challenges that are unique to the

public sector. Our Security Team is dedicated to meeting the needs of agencies handling

sensitive, highly regulated data. Whether it’s safeguarding classified information or ensuringcompliance with FedRAMP’s strict standards, Scale’s team works tirelessly to support the

diverse security demands of our public sector customers.



Achieving FedRAMP HIGH authorization is a testament to our ongoing commitment to

protecting the federal government’s most sensitive data. This authorization allows Scale to

provide secure cloud environments that support a broad spectrum of sensitive data, ensuring

compliance with Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other federal security

requirements. Additionally, by supporting classified environments (SIPR/JWICS) in DoD and

Intelligence Community (IC) settings, along with unclassified environments for civilian agencies,

Scale delivers mission-critical success across the entire federal landscape. Scale AI has also

earned Impact Level 4 (IL-4) Provisional Authorization from the Defense Information Systems

Agency (DISA).



As we continue to drive innovation, Scale remains committed to providing secure, AI-driven

solutions that empower the federal government. Through the strength of Scale Data Engine,

GenAI Platform, Donovan, and our robust Test and Evaluation, we are helping

federal agencies achieve their missions with safe, secure, and transformative AI capabilities. Learn how we can help your organization at https://scale.com/federal