Supporting researchers and our community during COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, it affects all of our communities in different ways. The health and safety of Scale AI’s employees, as well as our global community of labelers, is a critical matter and a responsibility we do not take lightly. That’s why we’ve taken action over the past several weeks to protect both our full-time and contract employees, and ensure we can continue to offer the high-quality services our customers expect.

We also want Scale AI to make a contribution to combating this disease if we can. Research to track and contain the virus is in its early days, but we know that better data could make a difference. To help these efforts, Scale AI will provide free data annotation services for any researcher working on diagnosing, containing, tracking or finding a vaccine or long-term cure for the virus. If you’re working on a project, you can reach out to us here.

Scale AI's Employees, Labeling Community and Customers

The safety of our team, both full-time and contractors, is a top priority. As a technology company, we are fortunate to be able to leverage existing communications tools to maintain collaboration. Scale AI’s ML-enabled platform also gives a global, work-from-home workforce the ability to deliver data annotation at the level of quality and volume our customers expect. Anyone working with a basic laptop and internet connection can utilize our platform. We are proud to provide a safe option for workers to continue to earn wages to support themselves and their families throughout this period of uncertainty.

We have also reached out to our customers to let them know how we're working to deliver products and services. We do not expect any disruption to our work at the moment, however, because the situation remains fluid, we will continue to closely monitor our operations. In the event of a disruption, we will make sure to coordinate with your teams to minimize any impact.

Accelerating COVID-19 Research

Adjusting to the reality of a new disease has been difficult and unsettling, but it has been heartening to see a range of companies and organizations come together to help combat this pandemic. We want to make our own contribution to these efforts where we can.

Given the scale of the pandemic, researchers should have every tool at their disposal as they try to track and counter this virus. Researchers have already shown how new machine learning techniques can help shed new light on this virus. But as with all new diseases, this work is much harder when there is so little existing data to go on.

In those situations, the role of well-annotated data to train models or diagnostic tools is even more critical.

Our mission at Scale AI is to accelerate the development of AI applications. To help in those efforts, Scale AI will provide free data annotation services for any researcher working on diagnosing, containing, tracking or finding a vaccine or long-term cure for the virus. Advancing and accelerating health research and science is critical to reducing the spread of viral infections. If you have data labeling needs related to this research, please let us know here.