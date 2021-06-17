OCR Is Not Enough. Try Scale Document AI.

Many industries that impact our day-to-day lives, including logistics, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and government, still run on paper. These documents contain critical information that powers important workflows like clearing shipments past customs, processing insurance claims, underwriting loans, tracking machinery parts, issuing tax refunds, and parsing clinical lab reports. Unfortunately, document processes still involve people manually keying in information into digital systems. These labor-intensive workflows significantly increase the time it takes to extract information, leading to added costs, poor customer experience, and lack of scalability for high volumes of documents.

To tackle this challenge, companies previously used technologies like Optical Character Recognition (OCR). However, OCR solutions only transcribe text without extracting the most relevant fields. Most “intelligent” extraction solutions rely on customers to manually define templates or hard-coded sets of rules to handle data extraction. The rules dictate which part of the document corresponds to a certain field, which means the system can only process the document layouts that fit the original template. But, if you change vendors, document types, or update the document in any way, then you need to manually define another set of rules. Solutions like these take a lot of upkeep and result in poor quality when dealing with complicated, variable document types.

Imagine being able to feed any type of document into a system that can quickly and accurately extract fields and link entities, even from new layouts or formats — all without any setup or maintenance effort on your end.

Tech-forward companies are recognizing the importance of deploying a robust solution for automating entity extraction and linking because high quality, structured data can:

Improve existing services by making them faster, cheaper, and more accurate

Enable new products based on the data unlocked.

The challenge is building a system that can adapt to real-world variations, especially across semi-structured and unstructured documents without sacrificing accuracy. Here is how we do it.

Scale Document AI

Scale Document AI relies on our latest technology, Adaptive AI, to deploy refined machine learning models for customers who demand high quality and low latency when it comes to document processing. We leverage base models trained on millions of data points, and further refine those models for each customer use case. This enables us to extract and link entities from highly variable documents in seconds without putting the burden of setup on the customer.

What’s unique about Adaptive AI is that we deliver a solution tailored to each use case to extract the data our customers need at high quality — regardless of any changes in document layouts. Unlike existing solutions, our machine learning models thrive on challenging and varied documents by parsing the structural layout of pages, contextualizing the meaning of words, and understanding the relationships between different fields. We developed Adaptive AI to actually understand the structure and the form fields’ meaning, rather than simply learning where on a document to find a field (e.g. understanding the vendor name instead of instructing that it is usually on top left of document).

With Scale Document AI, you get: Fine-tuned document processing models trained to meet your exact requirements. Achieve higher accuracy than off-the-shelf solutions across a variety of document layouts.

trained to meet your exact requirements. Achieve higher accuracy than off-the-shelf solutions across a variety of document layouts. Guaranteed quality up to 99%+ and turnaround SLA times as fast as seconds with a fully automated or hybrid document processing workflow using our API. Scale provides integrated models and optional human-in-the-loop quality assurance workforce.

with a fully automated or hybrid document processing workflow using our API. Scale provides integrated models and optional human-in-the-loop quality assurance workforce. Painless and quick setup so your teams can focus on what’s important. No more configuring templates or fixing errors. Upload sample documents and provide a list of fields that you need extracted. There is no further setup or maintenance required to start processing documents.

No more configuring templates or fixing errors. Upload sample documents and provide a list of fields that you need extracted. There is no further setup or maintenance required to start processing documents. Dedicated machine learning and engineering support. Work with a world class technical team of machine learning researchers and engineers dedicated to your document processing needs. We can help you adapt as you scale your business.

Real-World Impact Scale Document AI serves many industries across financial services, insurance, real estate, logistics, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and government, across a variety of document types and use cases such as loan origination, customer onboarding, invoice/receipt/bill processing, fraud prevention, claims processing, title closing, shipment processing, and clinical lab report extraction. In logistics, we partnered with Flexport, which is building the platform for global trade, to significantly increase efficiency and reduce costs in what used to be a manual effort for processing critical shipping paperwork. We quickly deployed our Adaptive AI for important logistics documents like Bill of Lading, Arrival Notices, and others to reduce data extraction errors and improve compliance across Flexport’s global trade network. James Chen, Flexport CTO, explained the impact of our partnership at Scale Transform, our conference earlier this year: