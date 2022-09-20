Scale Achieves FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Designation for its AI Data Platform

Scale AI, the data infrastructure for AI, today announced the achievement of the “In Process” designation for its AI Data platform by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a crucial milestone in the FedRAMP certification process. This designation indicates that Scale is on track to achieving a FedRAMP authorized product within the next 12 months. The AI Data platform is seeking authorization at the FedRAMP High Impact Level, enabling Scale AI to support the U.S. government’s most sensitive data and missions.

Scale serves customers of all sizes across a wide range of industries. Reaching this milestone on the path to authorization is invaluable to Scale’s ability to enable federal, state and local governments in the adaptation of AI applications.

FedRAMP is the U.S. Government’s standardized approach to providing security authorizations for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government. The government-wide program’s goal is to accelerate the use of secure cloud technologies by government agencies. The “In Process” designation is an important step towards Scale AI’s full FedRAMP authorization at the FedRAMP High Impact Level.

Scale’s commitment to security is one reason why leading ML teams from private sector organizations and the U.S. Government rely on Scale AI to accelerate the development of their AI applications. If you’d like further details, please contact us at fedramp@scale.com.