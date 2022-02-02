Introducing: Scale Synthetic - Now Available for Early Access

Today, we are thrilled to announce the Early Access Availability of Scale Synthetic, the most efficient way to enhance ML performance with data that complements real-world datasets. With Scale Synthetic, ML teams can combine the benefits of real-world data with diverse and realistic synthetic data to achieve desired data distributions.

Real-world data remains indispensable to developing performant models. ML teams, however, have encountered several challenges with relying on real-world data alone. Data privacy issues can prevent collected data from being used, collected datasets also inherit the biases of conditions under which data was collected, and collecting enough examples of edge cases and rare scenarios can be both costly and time-consuming.

With Scale Synthetic, ML teams can:

Overcome the challenges of real-world datasets while maximizing the return on investment (ROI) of real-world data by realistically augmenting real-world data or generating fully synthetic data from scratch. Bridge the sim-to-real reality gap by leveraging Scale’s global, human-in-the-loop network that ensures objects in augmented or fully synthetic scenes are realistically placed, and follow a logical path. Seamlessly integrate with Scale’s full ecosystem of products for near-zero friction to add augmented or fully synthetic data into existing ML data pipelines.

Scale Synthetic currently supports the augmentation or generation of image, video, or 3D point cloud data but custom requests are also encouraged.

To date, Scale Synthetic is trusted by leading ML teams such as Kodiak Robotics as well as the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver high-quality synthetic data. Additionally, Scale Synthetic has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Innovation Insight for Synthetic Data* report as a Representative Provider in Sample Synthetic Data.

To continue to enhance and build on the foundations of Scale Synthetic, we are also pleased to welcome Joel Kronander as the new Head of Synthetic Data and Vivek Raju Muppalla as the Director of Synthetic Services. Joel joins Scale from Nines, a startup that applied ML and AI expertise to the field of medicine where he served as the Head of Machine Learning. Vivek joins Scale from Unity Technologies, where he was the Director of Engineering, AI and Simulation.