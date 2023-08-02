Today, TIME is introducing a generative AI experience for their Person of the Year, as well as Persons of the Year for 2022, 2023 and 2024. This interactive platform will redefine how readers engage with journalism, offering an entirely new way to experience TIME’s vast archive and dynamic storytelling. This interactive platform was built through a strategic partnership with Scale AI, in which we brought together TIME’s proprietary data, the base LLM model's latent knowledge, data about relevant current events and custom guardrails to keep the model on-topic and also safe for use.

Through this partnership, TIME readers will be able to translate TIME's content into five languages—English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese, transform Person of the Year content into personalized audio summaries of any length, and engage in real-time dialogue with a chatbot about the content.

For example, readers will be able to ask TIME AI questions like: “Why was X chosen as TIME Person of the year" or “What was Taylor Swift’s most streamed song in 2024”, or “What is Neuralink”. They can also catch up on past editions by listening to articles in podcast format while multitasking, or receive concise summaries focused on the subjects within the content that matter most to them.

To tune the TIME AI guardrails, we used in house red-teaming to establish safety standards and enforce them. 7,000 attack vectors were tested to protect against AI misuse and custom tailored attacks. Red-teaming is essential in the AI development lifecycle, serving as a safeguard to proactively identify vulnerabilities, biases, and harmful behaviors that could arise under unexpected conditions. By constantly iterating and refining the model’s responses through these techniques, we ensure that the model is resilient against a wide spectrum of adversarial inputs as well as tailored to reflect TIME’s editorial voice.

TIME AI is also powered by other strategic partners including OpenAI, which provides the conversational chat functionality, and ElevenLabs, which underpins the audio components.

This partnership exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what AI can do for enterprises. AI can be used not just to enhance user experience, but also to address critical model limitations and align model capabilities with unique business objectives. Also, through red-teaming, we’ve helped to make the model safer, ensuring that risks are minimized.

Together with TIME, we are pioneering a future where media is not just consumed, but experienced—where Generative AI amplifies engagement, broadens accessibility, and fosters deeper connections between audiences and the content they consume. The potential for AI to reshape how we engage with news, stories, and history is vast, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this transformation.