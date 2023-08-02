As part of Scale’s ongoing investment in its AI workforce in St. Louis, Scale and the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) are officially launching a collaborative education effort. The partnership allows members of Scale’s geospatial workforce to enroll in UMSL’s geospatial information systems (GIS) undergraduate certification program beginning in Fall 2025 semester while receiving course credits for their geospatial training and on-the-job experience at Scale.

The partnership accelerates members of Scale’s workforce toward earning university-level geospatial credentials, while broadening their skillsets to deliver AI-ready geospatial datasets to national security customers. Additionally, Scale will contribute classroom space and virtual learning options for their workforce to participate in these classes during normal working hours as part of their investment in workforce development.

Scale wants members of our workforce to continue to advance, learn, and build a full career in our Nation’s geospatial practice. Our workforce is at the forefront of this critical work for the US Government and the partnership with UMSL will ensure our customers continue to receive world class results. Just as importantly, Scale is committed to building the workforce of the future in St. Louis and that means investing in a workforce that will be able to service the geospatial industry for years to come right here in Missouri.

-Dan Tadross, Scale AI’s Head of Public Sector

Scale AI is driving innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence and national security. This partnership reflects UMSL’s growing leadership in geospatial workforce development. We’re excited to equip Scale’s workforce with cutting-edge geospatial skills that directly support their mission-critical work and strengthen the broader geospatial ecosystem.

-Reda Amer, Director of UMSL’s Geospatial Collaborative

Furthermore, Scale will continue exploring ways to further integrate its AI expertise with UMSL’s Geospatial Collaborative. As AI development accelerates, Scale and UMSL have agreed to work together on future development opportunities that challenge the frontiers of technology and the geospatial industry. Through this collaboration, Scale and UMSL will bring together Scale’s workforce on UMSL’s campus, and create job opportunities for UMSL’s students and graduates at Scale’s St. Louis AI Center.

UMSL’s premier geospatial education, coupled with Scale’s technical and on-the-job workforce training led by geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) practitioners, will ensure our team continues to be on the cutting edge of the computer vision industry and serve as a blueprint for AI workforces of the future.